Thanks to the help of the community, the Adams County Community Foundation broke another record during this year’s annual day of giving.
The Giving Spree brought in a record-breaking $3.1 million Thursday based on preliminary numbers, according to Ralph Serpe, president and chief executive officer of the community foundation.
The money raised will benefit 115 nonprofits and charitable funds, said Serpe.
“I think it is pretty incredible,” Serpe said. “People were excited about today. People gave generously. People are continuing to give throughout the night. I think it demonstrates that Adams County is a generous community. We are excited to help facilitate that generosity through the Giving Spree.”
Donors participated in the Giving Spree by mail, online, or by making in-person curbside donations from their vehicles between 1 and 5 p.m. Thursday at the Gettysburg Times building along Fairfield Road, in Cumberland Township.
There was a “robust” showing at the curbside donation site, as well as through mailed and online participation, Serpe said.
One of the many benefits of the Giving Spree is providing a platform for nonprofits to produce a big fundraiser without having to hold a large event, he said.
Some participating organizations have incorporated the Giving Spree into their overall fundraising plan, according to Serpe.
As donors pulled into the parking lot, members of the local organizations cheered, holding banners and thanking the community members for their contributions.
Elida Murray, executive director at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC), said the Giving Spree is one of the major fundraising efforts for the agency.
“This is big for us,” Murray said.
The money raised at the Giving Spree for the ACCAC continues to increase every year, Murray said.
“People are paying attention and value what we do for kids,” Murray said. “When we do better, we can do more.”
Murray’s furry advocate, Crusader, was also on hand to thank the people making donations; he even wore a yellow cape.
Crusader, a 9-month-old Bernese Mountain dog and poodle mix, has begun integrating into the ACCAC program, providing comfort to children experiencing trauma, stress and anxiety, she said.
Dan Brannen, executive director of the Strawberry Hill Foundation, also brought a furry friend, but his supportive animal had wings.
The Strawberry Hill Foundation had Strix, a male barred owl, fluttering at donors on Thursday.
“He likes to be outside where he can see everything as long as it’s not too loud,” Brannen said.
It’s a nice way to thank donors and allow people to see a wild animal in person, said Brannen.
The Giving Spree is one of the Strawberry Hill Foundation’s primary fundraisers, according to Brannen.
“It’s a win-win for the community and organizations participating,” Brannen said.
Donors contributed at the Giving Spree for a variety of reasons.
Beth and Duane Kanagy have been active with the Giving Spree for several years, according to Beth.
“There are nonprofits that represent every aspect of life,” Beth said, including churches, the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, and supportive animals among many others.
The Giving Spree is an opportunity for the county to come together, according to Beth.
“We may seem spread out, but we are one community,” Beth said.
Beth and Duane enjoy lifting up others and extending that support through the Giving Spree, she said.
The Giving Spree’s final tally last year of $3.1 million was distributed among 94 local organizations, surpassing the prior year’s $2.14 million, Serpe said.
There is a “beyond the dollar goal” with the Giving Spree, said Serpe, noting the importance of “strengthening our culture of giving” and “endowing our communities.”
Along with the many ways individuals could contribute, community members also had the opportunity to earmark their Giving Spree gift as a permanent endowment to assist nonprofits year after year. The forever gift is then invested by the community foundation with 4.5 percent of the gift given each year to the nonprofit in the individual’s name, Serpe said.
There also was the opportunity to support all nonprofits at this year’s event with a gift to the “incentive match,” Serpe said.
Nonprofits receive a percentage of the “incentive match” based on the amount they bring in during the Giving Spree, according to Serpe.
The final total for the Giving Spree will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Big Reveal at 10 a.m. at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, Serpe said. At the event, the community foundation will also announce the top 15 nonprofits in terms of dollars raised and the top 15 nonprofits in terms of gifts received, he said.
Presenting sponsors for the Giving Spree included Sharon C. Magraw, John and Kim Phillips, and Cynthia and David Salisbury. Incentive Match Sponsors are J. William Warehime Foundation Fund, Thomas E. and Florence B. Metz Fund, Sharon C. Magraw, Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg-Adams, and Knouse Foods Fund.
The event sponsors included Adams Electric Cooperative Inc., Biggerstaff’s Catering, Brown Advisory, FirstEnergy Foundation, Kampstra Wealth Management, Kennie’s Markets, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Rice Fruit Company, and Truist.
The Gettysburg Times and Community Media of South Central PA were media sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.