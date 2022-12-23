Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice was recently recognized by county and court officials for providing “a vital link in the criminal justice system.”
Commissioners presented Rice with a plaque at their Dec. 14 meeting, recognizing her 19 years of service.
She is retiring as chief public defender at the end of the year, but still plans to continue her legal career on a part-time basis with her husband, John Wolfe, at Wolfe, Rice & Quinn LLC.
“You provided a vital link in the criminal justice system,” Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said. “I’ve never seen anybody do it any better. You do it with a full heart and make sure they have the proper representation.”
During the presentation, there were three rounds of applause and one standing ovation, according to Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel.
Commissioner Marty Qually said he never doubted her commitment despite the difficult caseload she had at times.
“I am going to miss you in the courthouse,” Qually said, adding he was “proud of the work you have done.”
Describing the last 19 years at the courthouse, Rice said it has been “a joy.”
Rice said she felt “so supported” not only by her attorneys and office staff, but also by many throughout the courthouse.
“Everything I have needed this county has come through supportively to do my job,” Rice said. “I am so grateful for the 19 years I got to work for the County of Adams.”
Public defenders are “responsible for providing legal representation to all juveniles who commit criminal offenses and to financially qualified individuals in adult criminal cases, parole/probation and intermediate punishment revocation matters, protection from abuse contempt cases, cases involving alleged contempt of court for non-payment of fines and costs, and mental health involuntary commitment hearing,” according to the Adams County website.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christina Simpson and District Attorney Brian Sinnett also spoke highly of Rice’s work during the special presentation.
Noting her deep respect, admiration, and appreciation for Rice’s work as public defender, Simpson said “the community owes her a debt of gratitude.”
“I know this position was a calling for her,” Simpson said. “It definitely shows in the way she treated her clients.”
Sinnett and Rice did not always “necessarily see eye to eye,” but he recognized how she advocated for her clients.
Rice sought to do what was best for her clients, according to Sinnett, who pointed out that both sides can seek to do the right thing for the right reason.
Phiel recalled running into Rice in a parking lot near the courthouse while she was in the midst of representing a defendant during a difficult homicide trial. After recognizing her value, Phiel said he gave her “a big hug” that day.
“We will miss you here in the courthouse, but we will not miss you in the community,” Phiel said.
