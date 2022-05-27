With signs and T-shirts, McSherrystown residents expressed dissatisfaction with borough council President Dan Colgan’s leadership Wednesday.
“‘Dictator Dan’ Colgan is not ‘Transparent,’” read bright yellow shirts several audience members wore during Wednesday’s council meeting. The backs of the shirts and signs displayed outside the borough hall urged Colgan’s ouster. Another sign was displayed on North Oxford Avenue, demonstrators said.
“He suppresses our ability to talk” about borough issues during council meetings, with both a time limit on public comments and a rule limiting them to matters on the agenda, demonstrator Tina Hayes charged before the meeting.
Uproar has occurred during recent meetings as Colgan enforced a three-minute limit on comments, frequently gaveling down speakers and saying people could be removed from the meeting. Uniformed security in the form of a constable, sheriff’s deputy, or police officer has been present during recent meetings.
As Wednesday’s meeting began, Colgan announced he was changing the agenda to give residents three minutes to comment on any topic at the beginning of the meeting. He said he was doing so at the suggestion of someone he “respects” and borough Solicitor Justin George. He also invited public comment as the council addressed action items.
The public comment period would not be a question-and-answer session or a debate, Colgan said. He warned that talking over other speakers or being disruptive could be “a chargeable offense” at the discretion of law-enforcement personnel in the room.
One of the yellow shirt-wearing demonstrators, Danny Gephart, began the public-comment period by trying to distribute printed materials to council members, but Colgan was quick to nix the action, saying policy requires such things be submitted a week in advance.
Tina Hayes, clad in one of the bright-yellow shirts, claimed Colgan placed comments at the beginning of the meeting to “get our three minutes over with.”
Changes were made based on public input and “you can’t have it both ways,” Colgan countered.
Gephart went on to question the cancellation of some recent meetings, saying council Vice President Joyce Murren could have chaired if Colgan wasn’t available.
“I don’t have to explain myself,” Murren said.
Other commenters also asked about canceled meetings.
Some were cancelled because no quorum was available due to “personnel matters” that “just came up,” George said.
Colgan said the council is required by law to convene one meeting a month, but sometimes holds a second as the workload dictates.
Commenters also inquired whether there had been progress toward filling several vacancies and hiring a borough manager. The latter matter is pending before the council’s Personnel Committee, Colgan said.
From the audience, another former council member, Michael Calderone, commented that he was “very disappointed with all you council people” and “I hope we can have some change next election.”
After the meeting was adjourned, Colgan immediately announced “the council chambers must be cleared,” though some people lingered to talk among themselves.
Outside were two men in uniform. People were told they should leave borough property. Asked whether people were being ordered to leave, one of the men said they were only asking people to do so. Again, some people lingered to converse.
In a brief interview after the meeting, Colgan said the council “has to have the ability to move forward with its meeting.”
Colgan charged some people just “want to bring up anything under the sun to make the council look bad.”
He reiterated that he and George collaborated to implement changes to address concerns voiced during meetings, including adding the comment period on any topic while retaining opportunities for the public to speak as action items were considered.
Chief’s status?
During the meeting, another former council member, Rob Niedererr, also clad in one of the yellow T-shirts, asked about the status of Police Chief Michael Woods, saying he had not seen Woods on duty in months.
Council members did not respond to the question. In response to a question after the meeting, Colgan would say only that Woods remained an employee of the borough.
Also during the meeting, council members voted without dissent to obtain coverage from the State Workers’ Insurance Fund for $52,000 annually. The previous carrier, EMC, “refused to renew” the borough’s workers’ compensation policy, according to the meeting’s agenda. Only one of two companies responded to a request for prices, and efforts to obtain a better price will continue, according to the agenda.
From the audience, former borough Secretary/Treasurer Luanne Boring said she believed multiple workers’ compensation claims in 2021 may have driven up prices.
An audience member asked what the borough paid previously. Colgan said he did not have the figure at hand. George said the inquirer could file a request under the state’s Right-to-Know Law.
Also during the meeting, council member Joe VonSas said he received word from Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) that the borough is $119,440 behind in expected contributions.
Colgan said he did not think the figure was “anything close to that,” but “we’ll verify and look at that.”
Also, the council agreed to use $387.82 in recreation funds to repair park swings along with a $500 donation. Using American Rescue Plan Act funding would be too complex for such a small amount, officials agreed.
