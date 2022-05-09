From darkroom photography to monster sculptures, there is something for everyone at the first-ever Fairfield Area Middle and High School Art Exhibition open through May 31 at the Carroll Valley Borough Office.
“We have some unique pieces to showcase to the community,” Fairfield Area High School senior Honey Strosnider said. “We are a small district, but that doesn’t mean good artists can’t come out of here and show off their work.”
Approximately 150 pieces are on display, including mediums such as darkroom photography, digital photography, oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, clay, fibers, and sculptures, said Erica Werntz, high school art teacher and advisor to the National Art Honor Society.
“Every medium you can think of is on display,” Werntz said.
Fairfield Area School District has previously held a fine arts night, but “it did not get a whole lot of traffic,” Werntz said.
After collaborating with another teacher, they came up with the idea of hosting an art exhibition off campus. They were looking for a venue that would allow students to display pieces for more than a weekend, and the Carroll Valley Borough Office, 5685 Fairfield Road, fit the bill, able to host the exhibition for a month, said Werntz.
“Here in town, it will get more traffic,” Werntz said.
Strosnider, who is president of the National Art Honor Society, assisted Werntz in setting up the exhibition.
“It’s a chance for the community to see what we have been up to,” Strosnider said. “It is pretty for all our parents and community members to come look at it.”
Strosnider said art has always been a fun hobby for her.
“It gave me a chance to relieve stress from other classes,” Strosnider said.
Strosnider’s 3-D paper mache piece that includes the word “Purpose” will be on display at the exhibition.
“I tried to reflect the sunset on it. It was a fun piece,” Strosnider said.
The exhibition also includes the artwork of monsters drawn by first-graders, Werntz said. Werntz’s Art in 3-D class, which has sophomores, juniors, and seniors, uses the monster drawings, bringing them to life out of clay.
Eighteen monster sculptures are on display with the original artwork by the first-graders, said Werntz.
“First-graders get surprised and get to keep the sculptures at the end of the year,” Werntz said.
Werntz said she hopes to have the Fairfield Area Middle and High School Art Exhibition every year.
