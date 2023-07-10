Bendersville Borough Council recently considered whether Possum Valley Municipal Authority (PVMA) should use the borough’s water to sell to the Keurig Dr. Pepper plant to offset the municipality's sewage costs.
PVMA’s sewer is 38 years old and needs to be updated, according to the Bendersville Borough meeting minutes.
Bendersville Borough uses PVMA’s sewer, said Borough Council Member Pete Stoner.
According to the minutes, the cost to update the sewer is approximately $6 million, and if the borough doesn’t agree to sell its water for Keurig Dr. Pepper use, the sewer rate will be increased from $55 a month to $130.
Keurig Dr. Pepper asked for another 100,000 gallons of water per day, according to the minutes.
Stoner said he was against the decision to let PMVA use the borough’s water.
“We know what the pumps can do, but we actually don’t know how much water is underneath that ground there,” he said. “We’re going to have excess. We're going to have extra bills for the chemicals. We’re going to have more electricity bills, and I don’t want us to run out of water for the rest of us.”
Borough Council President Jim Bergolios said he would be open to selling PMVA the water at a fixed rate.
Council made no decision, but opted to discuss the matter further during an upcoming workshop.
Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.
