A sentence of up to 10 years in state prison was handed down Tuesday to an Adams County Prison inmate for possessing papers containing a substance known as synthetic marijuana.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner sentenced Devonte Betts, 29, of Steelton, to serve five to 10 years in state prison after an Adams County jury rendered a guilty verdict after a two-day trial in June.
Betts was found guilty of second-degree felonies of possessing a controlled substance or contraband as an inmate and criminal attempt of possessing a controlled substance or contraband as an inmate, in addition to an ungraded misdemeanor, simple possession of a controlled substance, according to a common pleas docket.
“The commonwealth asked for six to 12 years, but I am pleased with the five-to-10-year sentence, which is at the top of the standard range sentencing guidelines,” Adams County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Reuter said.
Private attorney Richard Hark, who represented Betts, said his client “maintains his innocence” and plans to file an appeal. Hark is from a regional criminal defense firm, Hark & Hark, with offices in Montgomery County, Philadelphia, and Cherry Hill, N.J.
Seven sheets of legal paperwork were seized Sept. 30, 2020, as Betts was moved from one cell to another, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Cameron Beck.
The sheets were “not consistent with the type of paper that is normally used for legal paperwork and the pages were discolored. As a result, it’s believed the seven sheets of paper contain suspected controlled substance,” according to the affidavit.
During a prison video chat with Betts, recorded Jan. 25, 2021, a woman can “be heard discussing in the background to send K-2 and make money,” according to the affidavit.
K-2 is among “synthetic designer drugs that are intended to mimic THC, the main psychoactive ingredient of marijuana,” according to a federal Drug Enforcement Administration resource guide.
Three days later Betts “sent a two-page letter” to the woman asking her to call a number he would provide and “tell him you want like two of the best quality V-day cards he can come up with. Get the price. Get ’em secured and we’ll go from there,” according to the affidavit.
On Feb. 4, 2021, a different woman sent a letter to Betts, including a picture, “containing suspected controlled substance,” according to the affidavit.
According to a subsequent lab report, the paperwork and picture contained a controlled substance, according to the affidavit.
The drug was determined to be MDMB-4en-PINACA, which can be referred to as synthetic marijuana, Reuter said.
Reuter did not know why Betts was held in Adams County Prison, noting it was “not relevant in trial.”
In June, Betts was indicted with three other men by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Pennsylvania.
The indictment alleged from Aug. 3, 2022 through May 10 that four men, including Betts, “conspired to distribute and did distribute a significant amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl,” according to the release.
The other men were Rodney McMillian, 41; Lamarr Waters, 34; and Tyreese Nealy, 23 of Harrisburg, the release reads.
The indictment also alleged Betts, Waters, and McMillian trafficked firearms and sold at least seven firearms from Oct. 20, 2022 to Feb. 18, 2023, according to the release.
On June 8, just days after Betts’ trial, multiple agencies worked together to take the defendants into custody, seizing “eight additional firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 420 fentanyl pills, cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and materials used to process and traffic narcotics,” according to the release.
