Congressman John Joyce, M.D., (R-PA) announced Tuesday he is seeking re-election to represent the 13th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in the United States House of Representatives.
Representing the 13th district since 2019, Joyce hopes to continue his work in a fourth term.
His focus in the 2024 election is on “improving access to quality, affordable healthcare, bringing reliable high-speed internet to all communities, and lowering energy prices for Pennsylvania families,” according to a release.
“In 2024, the future of our families and our communities will be at stake. If we want to get our country back on track and end the costly failures of the far-left Biden agenda, then we must fight to defend our conservative values in Congress,” Joyce said in the release.
In Washington D.C., Joyce said he “will continue defending life, safeguarding our second amendment rights, and fighting to stop the overregulation we are seeing from the White House.”
The Pennsylvania 13th Congressional District includes all of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry counties and parts of Cumberland and Somerset counties.
Joyce and other members of the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee held a field hearing in June in Gettysburg to address the opioid epidemic.
With the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act signed into law in 2018 and set to expire this year, subcommittee members sought input from those on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic, including witnesses in the medical field, law enforcement, and opioid response.
Joyce also co-sponsored the HALT Fentanyl Act, which “will permanently schedule fentanyl analogues that have been flooding our communities with a deadly substance leaving death and tragedy in their wake.”
Other top issues include a farm bill, the Parents Bill of Rights Act, and the Homegrown Healthcare Initiative.
Joyce said he is passionate about the work of local farmers. With hopes of seeing it passed within the completion of the 118th Congress, Joyce said a farm bill strengthens “safety nets” by stopping redundancies and conserving area farms.
The bill ensures that dairy farms and orchards can maintain their solvency in addressing food security and production agriculture, according to Joyce.
“Food security is national security,” Joyce added. “I will continue in my advocacy work. I have met with dairy farmers and have been to the orchards of Adams County.”
In addition to farmers’ rights, Joyce co-sponsored the Parents Bill of Rights Act, which indicates parents have a right to know what is being taught in school, a right to be heard by the school board, a right to see the school budget, and a right to protect student’s privacy, he said.
He also champions the Homegrown Healthcare Initiative as a solution to the area’s physician shortage without cost to taxpayers, he said. The program connects medical students to local hospitals to complete the necessary training and opens the door for people “to practice medicine in their communities” in the future, he said.
Joyce currently serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee and is a member of the Health, Communications and Technology, Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Materials’ subcommittees in the 118th Congress.
As part of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee, Joyce said he hopes to continue working on broadband to assist with the digital divide that affects education, healthcare, and more.
Born and raised in Altoona, Joyce and his wife, Dr. Alice Plummer Joyce, established Altoona Dermatology Associates in 1991 and have cared for area families for over two-and-a-half decades, according to his website.
“This district is my home. I was born here and I raised my family here — and I will work to faithfully represent each and every constituent I am elected and honored to serve,” Joyce said.
Throughout his time representing the 13th District, Joyce said he has learned “from the reckless spending that is occurring in the White House.”
“We in Congress have to rein in that spending,” Joyce said, noting the importance of Americans having “more impact from their hard-earned dollars.”
With inflation and interest rates spiraling “out of control,” Joyce said the average family saw $10,000 in additional costs over the last three years and had “to make very difficult decisions.”
In 2023, Joyce was named as a Friend of the Farm Bureau, recognized as a Defender of Limited Government by the Institute for Legislative Analysis, and received the Award for Conservative Achievement from the Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) Center for Legislative Accountability, according to the release.
Joyce is a member of the NRA and has a 100 percent score from the National Right to Life Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.