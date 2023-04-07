New Oxford High and Middle School Chess Team captured first place in the national championship’s unrated category. This was the first time in the schools’ history a team competed at the national level.

The chess team, made up of about 25 students, secured a third-place spot in the state competition in March, qualifying them to compete at the National High School Chess Championship March 31-April 2 in Washington, D.C.

