New Oxford High and Middle School Chess Team captured first place in the national championship’s unrated category. This was the first time in the schools’ history a team competed at the national level.
The chess team, made up of about 25 students, secured a third-place spot in the state competition in March, qualifying them to compete at the National High School Chess Championship March 31-April 2 in Washington, D.C.
The competition boasted 1,800 chess players from 38 states, according to Travis Martin, chess team advisor and coach.
All 17 chess players from Conewago Valley School District won at least two national matches, Martin said.
Similar to tennis, Martin explained chess has individual players going up against one another based on their skill levels.
Some chess team members had a special support system at the championship, their siblings, such as the Aiello and Laughman families.
Ethan Aiello, a senior, finished fifth in the nation in the under 800 division, Martin said.
Younger brother, Jonathan Aiello, an eighth grader, was ninth in the unrated category and scored six out of a possible seven points, “which is incredible,” said Martin. They also have two additional brothers on the team, Sam and Luke.
“I thought it was crazy that in my second year in doing this that we got first place,” Jonathan said. “I was amazed by that. Our team has really improved since we started.”
Ethan was not surprised with the end result, saying he was confident they would make the top five, and “had a lot of faith in my teammates.”
“I was expecting Jonathan would do fine,” Martin said. “But with how he kept fighting at the end, it was miraculous. When he got off the floor, we all cheered with his last win.”
Freshmen Brady and Alex Laughman, twin brothers, also earned points to help New Oxford win the national championship, Martin said. Brady was 23rd, while Alex earned 39th in the unrated category, Martin said.
“It’s cool how our community came together to help sponsor us,” Brady said. “There was no way we could have made it on our own.”
The team raised about $11,000 in two weeks, thanks to the outpouring of support from the community, said Martin.
The team was initially in fourth place going into the final round, but they ended up taking first place by a half of a point, according to Martin.
“I was honestly speechless,” Martin said. “I still haven’t wrapped my head around it.”
This was the first time in the school’s history a team had the chance to compete at the national level, said Martin.
Vivian Millar-Kellner, an eighth grader, said it meant a lot to her to be able to represent New Oxford at the competition, especially as a female.
Millar-Kellner “was a huge” contributor to the team, winning her first five matches and getting them “off to a great start,” said Martin. She finished 13th in the nation in the unrated category, Martin said.
“I was hardly expecting to win two matches for the whole thing,” Millar-Kellner said.
Freshman Beckham Gates-Sell also proved to be vital in helping the team earn first place, Martin said. Gates-Sell finished 31st in the nation in the unrated category and top four in groupings, according to Martin.
Gates-Sell started playing chess against his great-grandfather, Bill, who was once a state champion. After he won against him, Gates-Sell said he became motivated “to be as good as him” and then opted to join the team.
“Beckham got our middle school program up and running,” Martin said. “He has been monumental to the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.