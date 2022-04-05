DNA evidence led to a charge of attempted burglary in a 2020 case in Franklin Township, according to court documents.
The felony charge and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief were filed March 28 against Arthur Forney, 38, of Harrisburg, according to a magisterial docket.
He is accused trying to enter a residence in the 2300 block of Pine Grove Road in northwestern Adams County.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Gary Carneiro was dispatched to the address on Nov. 15, 2020, six days after the owner said she had last been at the property.
The owner said she found her residence’s back door had been damaged and a red and blue hat left behind, according to the affidavit of probable cause Carneiro filed March 28, 2022.
Carneiro found the door’s screen was damaged, one pane of glass had been broken, and another “had a circular shaped hole in it,” according to the affidavit.
On the outside doorknob, Carneiro found “dried blood,” potentially shed when the suspect allegedly “sustained an injury from the glass (while) attempting to open the door,” according to the affidavit.
On the inside doorknob were “blood markings” which allegedly “indicated the suspect reached into the door and attempted to open the door,” according to the affidavit.
Carneiro found the hat atop a sawhorse on the side of the house, which had allegedly been “moved from a woodshed and placed underneath a window,” according to the affidavit.
It appeared the suspect “stood on the sawhorse and took off their hat in order to see inside the residence, prior to attempting to make entry,” according to the affidavit.
On a screened front porch, a window screen was removed and what appeared to be a drop of blood lay below the window, according to the affidavit. On the window’s frame were what appeared to be two thumbprints resulting from an attempt to open the window, but it proved impossible to recover a fingerprint, according to the affidavit.
Damage to the residence totaled about $500, leading to the criminal mischief charge, according to Carneiro’s criminal complaint.
On Nov. 18, 2020, a neighbor told police he had spoken with a man who was “walking up and down the street” Nov. 11 or Nov. 12. The man allegedly identified himself to the neighbor as “Arthur” and said he was from Harrisburg before walking toward the residence where the burglary attempt occurred, according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 20, 2020, items from the scene were sent to the state police regional laboratory in Harrisburg, where the resulting DNA profile was run through an FBI data base, which identified Forney as a “presumed match,” according to the affidavit.
A records search indicated Forney had allegedly “been involved in a separate burglary in Franklin County,” according to the affidavit. In that county, Forney was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor theft, according to a magisterial docket that listed an alleged “offense date” of Nov. 10, 2020.
On Jan. 10, 2022, Forney consented to have a DNA sample taken via a cheek swab to be compared with the previously collected evidence, according to Carneiro’s affidavit. On March 3 this year, results from the regional lab allegedly “confirmed the DNA evidence belonged to Forney,” according to the affidavit.
