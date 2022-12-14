Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Board, during its Monday meeting, made changes to the 2023-2024 school calendar to meet construction needs.
The board opted to end the school year early, with board member Carl Thompson remarking that starting late and ending early was more for the benefit of construction than instruction of students.
The board discussed at length the planned Littlestown Area Senior High School senior trip to New York City on May 19, 2023. While most had no qualms, Thompson and board member Shari Kruger had concerns about student safety, including having only two chaperones for the group in the metropolitan city.
Board member Jeanne Ewen was skeptical about how many permission slips have been distributed and signed prior to this week’s vote. Ultimately, the trip was approved, with Thompson forced to concede to overwhelming board support.
LASD Superintendent Chris Bigger spoke on a variety of issues, most notably growing staff concerns and financial obligations.
York, Franklin and Adams counties recently held a legislative forum focusing on five common topics: mental health, early childhood education, special education, staff challenges, and cyber-school legislation and funding, said Bigger.
Perhaps the most concerning is the dwindling teacher numbers in the state. Bigger said there are staffing concerns “across the board.”
“The one thing that’s starting to worry me a little bit are the teachers. We have an open ELA position in sixth grade, zero applicants. Full-time job, no applicants. This is the first time in my career I’ve experienced this,” he said.
The unfortunate occurrence is not limited to LASD. Bigger cited a 67 percent decrease in Pennsylvania teaching certificates.
As it relates to mental health of students, Bigger acknowledged financial resources need to be provided by federal agencies.
“We’re questioning whether there should be other humans services and agencies that should be jumping up to solve this problem. This should not fall to the taxpayers or the school district, that’s not our expertise. You can see how policy changes over time, and we’re left with the bill ” Bigger said.
The school district is currently funding 45 percent for special education. To meet the Individuals With Disabilities Act, LASD is required to pick up the slack because of the lack of government funding.
“We’re just asking for the federal funds your promise. You made these rules, fund it,” Bigger said.
In other matters, Bigger praised the outstanding efforts of the Alloway Creek Elementary Santa Shop.
• LASD’s Students of the Month for November were honored.
• The board unanimously approved transferring $400,000 from the General Fund to Capital Reserve, effective June 30, 2023.
• Littlestown Baseball for Youth will use school facilities for clinics on Sundays.
• The Thunderbolt Foundation and Community Aid will donate 200 winter hats to district students, as well as over 9,500 items of clothing and 180 pairs of shoes with the help of nonprofit Sharing for Caring.
• Donors Choose will donate games valued at $400 to the Gaming and Chess Club.
• High school student representative Kaelonnah Darlich announced there is a current basket auction, donated by school clubs, families and local businesses to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
• Junior student representative Kaylie Kurland told the board the FFA raised $16,000 for future resources and trips.
