Students of the Month

Littlestown Area School District November Students of the Month, from left, Kieran McKeon, Kathryn Eyer, Noah Karbonski, Christian Keller, and Ava Clark were recognized at the board meeting Monday. (Submitted Photo)

Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Board, during its Monday meeting, made changes to the 2023-2024 school calendar to meet construction needs.

The board opted to end the school year early, with board member Carl Thompson remarking that starting late and ending early was more for the benefit of construction than instruction of students.

