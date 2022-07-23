The South Mountain Fair will “keep the tradition alive” when it opens next week celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The South Mountain Fair is set for July 26-30, according to Annette Cole, president of the South Mountain Fair Association Board of Directors.
Fair hours are Tuesday, July 26 through Friday, July 29, from 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, July 30 from 1-10 p.m., Cole said.
“The best part for me is seeing the families come together and enjoy our fair,” Cole said. “It’s been 100 years, and we are still here. It is a small county fair.”
Cole said she thinks all the board members take pride in keeping the fair active every year.
“We are working together to keep the tradition alive,” Cole said. “We are really proud we kept it alive for 100 years and hoping for 100 more.”
Unlimited carnival rides and all entertainment are included in the $7 admission fee, according to Michelle Miller, who is on the South Mountain Fair Association Board of Directors.
Children under 36 inches tall are admitted into the fair for free, in addition to enjoying the rides at no cost, Miller said.
“It’s $7 to get inside the gate and no more money is needed for rides,” Cole said. “Parents don’t need to stand in line at ticket booths. A lot of people are shocked when they come and see that.”
Anyone using free passes must buy a carnival ride armband at the gate for a small fee, if they wish to go on the carnival rides, officials said.
“I really like the small community feeling and the family atmosphere with the safety for the children,” Miller said of the fair. “I really think it is family oriented.”
Cole said Some new activities to look forward to this year include horse-drawn carriage rides 1-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. and a pedal tractor pull for children at 6 p.m., both on Saturday, July 30.
A steam engine that belongs to a local family will also be on display this year, according to Miller.
Other activities include Ray Owen performing in the horse pull on Tuesday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m., the draft and miniature horse pulling contest in the rear arena on Wednesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m., and a chainsaw carving show at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29.
All those shows are free to enjoy as part of the admission price, including the draft and miniature horse pulling contest.
“They started incorporating the mini-draft horses,” Miller said. “That is really fun to watch, since they are little powerhouses.”
From French fries to roast beef, the fair will offer a wide variety of food, as well as desserts such as ice cream, funnel cake, homemade pies, and PA Dairymen’s Association famous Farm Show milkshakes, Miller said.
The fair has always been a place to gather to catch up with people, Miller said.
“That really is the hidden talent of our fair,” Miller said. “You can talk to your neighbor and enjoy their company. You don’t find that kind of atmosphere anymore in today’s society.”
The first-ever South Mountain Fair was held on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1922, according to the South Mountain Fair’s website.
“The fair only lasted one day, and that day was declared a holiday for everyone in the surrounding townships,” the website reads. “The success of the first annual South Mountain Fair was without a doubt unquestionable from start to finish. The crowd was estimated at 2,000 that day. Little did all the people who made the first fair a success know how it would become a tradition in the community for years to come.”
