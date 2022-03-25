Tanks and planes. Soldiers and bombs. A megalomaniac and blood-thirsty dictator who wants to expand his country's hegemonic sphere at the expense of the lives of thousands of innocents.
The sights and sounds of today's news are all too familiar to Carroll Valley's Les Megyeri, who experienced Soviet thuggery first-hand as a 15-year-old student in Budapest, Hungary, in 1956.
"It's shockingly similar," said Megyeri from the home he and wife Kathy share near the base of Ski Liberty, comparing Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the 1956 uprising against Communist rule that ended when tanks entered his city to quell the dissent.
"The (college) students started demonstrating for free speech in the streets and we (high schoolers) followed. They terrorized our population. Our 'leaders' were selected by the Communists. There was complete control of the media. Our signs basically said, 'Russia go home.' Things got out of hand and then they brought in the tanks. There was no regard for civilian life. They bombed hospitals and shelters. (The Russians) are operating the same way now (in Ukraine)," Megyeri said.
The tanks arrived on Oct. 25, and the armed resistance began 10 days later.
Megyeri was issued a rifle by the local police, who could no longer support the occupiers against their own people. He fought briefly against the Communists until he was able to escape to Austria with his father and 9-year-old brother on Nov.29, 1956.
"We took a train to the border then hired a mine guide to lead us through the bomb-laden terrain," Megyeri explained. "We were sponsored by a church group and eventually made our way to Bray, Ireland. It was there I finished high school and actually served in the Irish army. My experience fighting the Russians convinced them to take me."
His father, Laszlo, worked for a garden nursery in Ireland to support the family until Les could start contributing. His mother's sister, Mary, had emigrated to West Virginia so Laszlo, Les and young Eugene made their way to the United States in 1959. Les was 18.
"It took four-and-one-half days on a very nice ship," Megyeri recalled. "We stayed with Aunt Mary for six months."
Laszlo and his boys intended to move to Cleveland, where a sizeable population of Hungarians had migrated. When the family car broke down, they made it as far as Washington, D.C. and ended up staying for good.
Megyeri received his under graduate, MBA and law degrees from George Washington University. He married Kathy in 1970 and forged a 30-year career in public service.
"I worked for the federal government for 15 years then 15 more as part of the legal team for the House Judiciary Committee," said Megyeri, a proud U.S. citizen.
During his time in the nation's capital, he also found time to serve three decades in the National Guard. His attendance at the Army War College in Carlisle introduced him to southcentral Pennsylvania.
Megyeri had skied on the hills around Budapest as a youth and pursued his passion in the U.S. He and Kathy later discovered skiing at Charnita in the early 1970s and they bought a lot overlooking the golf course in 1972. In 1985, Megyeri joined the ski patrol at Liberty Mountain and continues on the force 37 years later at age 81. He and Kathy completed their home in 2002 and have resided there full time ever since. They are not golfers but both enjoy lap swimming at the YWCA.
His Hungarian roots run deep. Laszlo was born during World War I, when the land was part of the Austro-Hungarian empire. The nation survived Nazi occupation in World War II only to see the Germans replaced by Stalin's minions. It all came to a head in 1956. The ensuing events changed Megyeri's life forever.
He has witnessed Soviet might and is not optimistic.
"Not much has changed," he mused. "It's what they always do, attack small nations around them. The Russian people will pay a price."
The Hungarian people, known for more than a thousand years as Magyars, kept their dreams of freedom alive during the era of Soviet occupation by covertly listening to "Radio Free Europe" where they might learn the truth instead of the Russian propaganda spewed by state media.
"We could get arrested just for getting caught listening," said Megyeri. "But it gave us hope."
Megyeri believes the United States will survive, but he is "worried about Taiwan." He finds reason for optimism in the state of our country's surveillance.
"United States intelligence is not an oxymoron," he joked. "The world underestimates our ability to know what is going on."
His tone turned serious.
"It's not going to end well for any of us," he predicted. "It's a real disaster, but we will survive."
