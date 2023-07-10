Many tourists come to Gettysburg to take in the battlefield, then go home. Some tourists write songs.
Mike Holt, 68, of Albany, N.Y., was so inspired by the Battle of Gettysburg he wrote “A Place Called Gettysburg,” a ballad about a soldier writing to his mother about his anxiety fighting in the war.
“It’s more about war in general, and in the fact that in case it was about brother fighting brother,” Holt said. “I could envision the soldiers saying ‘How the heck did I get here?’ on both sides. That was my thought process as I was writing it.”
Holt visited North Carolina last March, and on a whim stopped by Gettysburg. He visited the Gettysburg Museum, and was motivated creatively by the Cyclorama, a large painting by French Artist Paul Philippoteaux depicting Pickett’s Charge.
“You start in the dark and the lights come up and you see stuff coming around you,” Holt said. “I wondered how it would be being a Union soldier and seeing 60,000 troops coming from the west.”
Holt ruminated on what the soldier’s emotions were during Pickett’s Charge.
“The Rebel and Union cavalry got to Gettysburg at the same time,” Holt said. “It struck me as not just Gettysburg, but 100 other wars where you could envision someone sitting in the dark writing to somebody, that could be their last day.”
Holt said he could imagine the fear the soldier’s faced on that fateful day.
“You first get there and you sort of stand there for awhile, and imagine charging up this hill, and the number of people charging up as a whole,” he said. “It was a sobering thing to me, that this many people had to die, for a worthy cause, but you think they could have figured something else other than fighting.”
A music video was made that accompanies the song with pictures of the Cyclorama and battlefield monuments, along with facts about the battle.
“I figure instead of listening to a song it’s something to look at,” Holt said. “I think it makes it a little better. It’s nice to put pictures to the music or video, it makes it a little cooler.”
Holt has 30 music videos on his YouTube channel. His other songs deal with everyday life, and encompass an array of different emotions and genre.
“I’ve written about experiences and stories I’ve heard from people,” he said. “I think ‘How do I turn this into something uplifting or something I can make people laugh about?’”
Visiting Gettysburg is a must for anyone interested in history, Holt said.
“I’ve told everybody that I’ve talked to, that if you haven’t been to Gettysburg, you should go,” he said. “You don’t want to lose this history. A war like the Civil War is something that you don’t want to happen again. You might repeat history if you forget about it. Especially young people.”
