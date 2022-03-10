A liquor license for a Royal Farms convenience store that may replace the shuttered Cross Keys Diner moved closer to reality Monday.
During a regular meeting, the Hamilton Township supervisors supported a request to transfer the license of the North Street Tavern in McSherrystown to the proposed new business.
Little discussion preceded the 3-0 vote and no objections were raised during a public hearing, township Office Manager Stephanie Egger said Tuesday.
Last month, Two Farms Inc., doing business as Royal Farms, applied for the transfer to the diner site at 6110 York Road, according to Egger.
The application included a required interior design, which appeared to be for a building that does not currently exist, she said.
Two Farms attorney Jonathan Jordan offered no additional details Tuesday, and no further paperwork has been filed, Egger said.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) requires local support as part of the transfer process.
“If a municipality refuses to allow a license transfer, the PLCB cannot transfer the license into that municipality,” according to its website, www.lcb.pa.gov.
The diner closed in December, when a contract was in place for the sale of the eight-acre site, which includes the eatery and adjacent 64-room motor inn, to the RLS company of Baltimore, said co-owner Chris Saltos.
