Bermudian Springs Middle School students will soon be “off to see the Wizard” in the school’s first play performance in 15 years.
Three teachers are working with all 49 students who auditioned at the end of August to stage “The Wizard of Oz.”
“During auditions, we were shocked to see so much talent hidden here at Bermudian Springs Middle School,” said David Morning, a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics teacher for third through seventh grades. “These students expressed how excited they are to have a different outlet to express themselves, other than sports.”
Bryce Eckenrode, an eighth-grade math teacher who also teaches pre-algebra, said “The Wizard of Oz” was selected as the middle school’s play because it’s “such a classic tale” and has “a great message.”
“The Wizard of Oz” is the story of Dorothy and her little dog, Toto, who land in the Land of Oz after a tornado rips through their Kansas home. Following the Yellow Brick Road, they travel to Emerald City and meet unique characters along their journey to see the Wizard.
Aurora Wood, a seventh grader who will portray the Wicked Witch of the West, said she has always enjoyed theatrical arts and has performed in shows in the past.
“I enjoy being on stage and becoming a character,” Wood said at the district’s caucus meeting in September.
Owen Morrow, a sixth grader who will portray the Cowardly Lion, said this will be his first-ever performance.
“I’m excited I get to make people laugh in the role of the Lion,” Morrow said.
Bermudian Springs School Board President Michael Wool said at the meeting he believes it has been 15 years since middle school students have performed in a show, noting “it has been a long time.”
Performances are set for Nov. 11 and 12 at 6:30 p.m., and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the middle school’s gymnasium, according to Morning.
Morning assured board members they would keep the new middle school gym floor “safe” by making sure students are wearing sneakers.
Instead of having the show in the high school auditorium, Morning said they were interested in keeping the show based at the middle school, and “students are excited to make it their home turf.”
At the meeting, Eckenrode shared how he was “a really shy kid” in school who cared about getting good grades.
But his school’s theater program left an impact that made him want to become a teacher and gave him confidence, he said.
Having a school play will give students a lot of responsibility in learning their parts and the opportunity to create new friendships, said Eckenrode.
“I am thrilled to be starting up the middle school theater program because it will give those not involved in sports a different creative outlet,” Eckenrode said after the meeting. “Students that have never acted before amazed us during auditions, so we are excited for them to showcase their talents in the play. Hopefully, this will be a great starting point for them as they transition into high school.”
JoAnne Grosskopf, choir teacher for fourth through sixth grades and general music teacher for fifth through eighth grades, is also assisting Eckenrode and Morning with the show.
“I am so lucky to be teaching at a school with so many talented students and staff,” Grosskopf said. “As a teacher of the creative arts, I find it heartwarming and inspiring to have so much early involvement with music and theater. Our students have so much love for the arts, and it will certainly spill out onto the stage.”
If community members are interested in helping with the show, they may contact the teachers at beckenrode@bermudian.org and dmorning@bermudian.org.
