oak lawn
In December 2021, Adams County bought Oak Memorial Gardens for $1 from Cumberland Township, which had acquired if through eminent domain the previous month. A part of the cemetery property, about nine acres, was rezoned in February 2023 to allow other uses in hopes of creating income to maintain the cemetery. (File/Gettybsurg Times)

Cumberland Township supervisors rezoned a portion of the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens property as part of a plan to fund ongoing maintenance of the cemetery.

Voting unanimously Tuesday, the supervisors changed the zoning of about 9.8 acres from institutional to mixed-use.

 

