Cumberland Township supervisors rezoned a portion of the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens property as part of a plan to fund ongoing maintenance of the cemetery.
Voting unanimously Tuesday, the supervisors changed the zoning of about 9.8 acres from institutional to mixed-use.
Adams County purchased the cemetery on Chambersburg Road for $1 in December 2021 from Cumberland Township which acquired it the previous month through eminent domain, after years of neglect at the hands of it former owners. One former owner was sentenced to prison after diverting money reserved for pre-paid burials to other purposes.
Plans call for the land to be sold and the proceeds used to fund a nonprofit organization to manage the cemetery.
Residents of Kinsey Drive, which adjoins the site, expressed concern about potential development during a public hearing before the vote. Some called on the supervisors to table a decision until specifics about the site’s planned use are available.
During a recess between the hearing and the supervisors’ regular meeting when the vote occurred without discussion, county Commissioner Randy Phiel said the sale would be to an “appropriate entity” rather than for uses such as a convenience store or high-density housing.
“A church, funeral home, or professional office are types of offers the county would entertain as appropriate,” Phiel wrote in an email.
The supervisors’ attorney, Sam Wiser, said no plans have been submitted to the township.
During the hearing, Steve Hemler, who owns property nearby, urged the supervisors to take a “long-term” view and wait for specifics before acting. He asked what might happen if the county’s plans were to fall through. He called the hearing a “joke,” claiming the supervisors had already made up their minds.
Hemler also asked whether past owners who were denied a rezoning could sue the township. Wiser said anyone can file a lawsuit anytime, but he had no such legal concerns.
Walter Kurycz Jr. claimed a sign announcing the public hearing posted along Chambersburg would have been impossible for passing drivers to read. “Where was our sign?” he asked, referring to Kinsey Drive residents.
He also said he never received a letter announcing the meeting as some neighbors did, and claimed the letter was mis-dated, using 2022 instead of 2023.
The letters were a courtesy, not a requirement under state law, so the date raised no legal issues, said Wiser.
Nearby resident Maria Salatti said it would be wrong to create a situation in which family members visiting graves would have to look at housing or other development. She too called for the matter to be tabled.
Dan Nightingale agreed with Salatti that the cemetery grounds are now in fine shape thanks to volunteers and the county, but he wondered whether the county had sold any gravesites to fund maintenance. Wiser said special licenses are needed to operate a cemetery, and the county itself is not equipped to do so.
“I think something is rotten in Denmark, and maybe here in Cumberland Township,” Nightingale charged.
The new zoning is compatible with existing nearby commercial properties, Adams County Manager Steve Nevada said.
