A three-story hotel with retail space may replace the City Mart convenience store at 150 Carlisle St. in Gettysburg.
Nothing has been decided, but the borough planning commission Monday reviewed a proposal by City Mart owner Muhammad Ashraf.
The concept includes 44 hotel rooms and two or three retail spaces, said Dominic Picarelli of the KPI Technology engineering firm. Retail space would total 4,248 square feet, according to the meeting’s agenda.
Both the current convenience store and a neighboring smaller structure would be demolished, Picarelli said.
Ashraf stopped short of formally submitting the plan so his team, which also includes architect Gary Shaffer of Shaffer Design Associates in Gettysburg, can confer with borough officials about several matters.
Foremost among them is the condition of a wall lining Stevens Run, also known as the Tiber, along the property.
“It’s getting ready to fall in,” borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said. Questions include who owns the wall and how repairs would be funded, he said.
Also, repairs to the wall might remove some of the property from a floodplain, opening the door to more parking, Clabaugh said.
Other issues to be discussed include landscaping and lighting.
Ashraf shared a similar proposal with the commission in 2019.
The site is on the west side of Carlisle just south of Water Street.
In other business, John Buchheister is proposing to convert part of a garage and storage building into a 710-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment at 123 W. High St.
Under the site’s zoning, the borough zoning hearing board (ZHB) would have to grant a special exception.
Planning commission members were unanimous in recommending the ZHB grant the request. Shaffer is the project’s architect.
Also, the planning commission continued discussions that have been under way for months surrounding a proposed ordinance change that would permit and regulate venues for events such as weddings in various zoning districts.
Scott English, owner of the Gettysburg Academy, a historic building at 66-68 W. High St., initiated the request.
Owners of nearby residential properties have raised concerns including parking, noise, traffic, and portable restrooms.
Further review of the matter is on the agenda for Monday’s borough council workshop meeting, set for 7 p.m. Monday at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
