A property tax rebate is being explored by the York Springs Borough Council, as a potential use for $40,000 in federal pandemic relief funds.
No decision was made during the borough council’s monthly business meeting June 21, but the panel voted unanimously to award a pair of employees with a $2,000 stipend for their efforts during the COVID shutdown.
As a means of providing financial relief to local residents, council Vice President Sally Vance suggested researching whether other Pennsylvania municipalities utilized American Rescue Plan dollars for real estate levy rebates.
“Even if you don’t do a full amount, you can do a percentage,” Solicitor Norma Bartko told council members.
From the audience, a borough resident pointed out that “some people in town are unemployed, and still paid” taxes that were due. A consensus of board members, as well as Mayor Nina Tipler, agreed that the concept was worth further study.
In related action, council member Jamie Griffie suggested dipping into the borough’s pandemic fund to offer stipends to Secretary Catherine Jonet and Sewage Enforcement Officer Kevin Beaverson. Griffie cited inflation and other factors as rationale for the generosity.
“I think our employees, Cathy and Kevin, should get a raise,” said Griffie, who recalled budget discussions leading into 2022. “We didn’t give them a big raise. The cost of living is increasing and gas prices are high. How are people supposed to live?”
With board member Ike Williams absent, a 4-0 vote was recorded. Council President Bob Megonnell supported the measure, but voiced concern about setting a precedent.
The gesture was a “one-time” allocation of COVID money, and the action taken by council represented a reward for “loyal workers,” said Vance. She previously made a motion during the council’s May meeting to offer staff a $2,000 allowance, but her motion died due to a lack of a second at that time.
Over the past few months, the five-member council has entertained other requests for pandemic monies, such as fire department donations, or a contribution for Griest Park.
“Why spend it now?” said council member Doug Deibler. “Every month they come out with more and more things to spend it on.”
Federal rescue plan funding must be utilized by 2024 for the first round of money that was allocated to local governments. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allotted $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses, and address economic challenges.
