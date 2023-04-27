Four candidates for municipal elected offices throughout Adams County gathered at the Adams County Republican Headquarters to explain why they deserve people’s votes in the May primary election.
Approximately 25 local voters attended the event and listened closely to the range of questions posed to the candidates in attendance.
Several of those in attendance voiced their concern that only four candidates, only one of whom is an incumbent, took the time to attend the candidate-friendly event.
The Adams County Republican Committee issued invitations to 79 candidates with only four choosing to attend.
One member of the crowd suggested that on May 16, all in attendance should remember those who were willing to spend an evening answering questions directly from the voters.
Attending the event were Cumberland Township Republican candidates Jonathan Arnold and Warren Sheppard, Kevin Holtzinger, running for re-election as a Republican for the Reading Township Board of Supervisors, and Danielle Smith, running for a position on the McSherrystown Borough Council as a Republican.
The format was held in a town hall style. Each candidate answered randomly selected questions from the event moderator, Adams County Republican Chairperson Charlotte Shaffer.
Early in the program all candidates pledged if elected to uphold transparency within their boards and seek out opinions from residents prior to making decisions that affect their municipalities. All four candidates also agreed elected municipal officials should take continuing education classes to better know the job for which they are being elected.
Smith said while she is wary about mandating duties on elected officials, constituents deserve to have informed and educated elected officials.
“I worry that we have elected officials who have been in office for 12-16 years who have never gone through any type of training. I see some of them violating laws and regulations that could come back on the township. Laws change and elected officials owe it to their residents to know the law and updated regulations,” said Smith.
All four candidates also felt elected leaders in Adams County must be in favor of responsible development while also balancing the need for land conservation.
Cumberland candidate Arnold said he wants to move the township forward on economic development while also maintaining agricultural needs.
“I live on my wife’s family farm, so I understand the agricultural side of the county but also we need keep our current businesses here and attract business to the township,” said Arnold.
When asked why he chose to run for Cumberland Township, Warren Sheppard said he was asked to run by other property owners in the township and following researching what the job consisted of, he decided to throw his hat into the ring.
“I have lived in the township for 35 years and a business owner here for 43 years and I have worked with the township on projects in the past and I want to give something back to Cumberland Township at this point in my life and I feel I would give a commonsense approach as a supervisor,” said Sheppard.
When asked about how his professional experience would help him as an elected official, Holtzinger, who ran his own dairy farm for many years, said working with government agencies and employees and also knowing you can’t spend more that you can take in whether it be in government or as a private business would serve him well.
“I started in business at 19 and was a dairy farmer for 43 years, I learned to deal with stormwater management and other governmental agricultural agencies and many employees and that experience in the private sector gives me great experience and knowledge as a supervisor for Reading Township,” said Holtzinger.
Arnold, a newcomer to running for municipal office, said a municipality should always have a plan to look forward when it comes to a budget.
“Fiscal responsibility is a primary responsibility of elected officials at all levels of government. Municipalities put budgets in place and elected leaders need to focus on the budget on a monthly basis so they can react if a portion of the budget is not working,” said Arnold,
Sheppard, when speaking regarding communication between residents and the board of supervisors in Cumberland Township, said things are improving.
“A year and a half ago, there was some animosity between residents who attend the meetings and supervisors. Many of us felt we were not being informed or included in the decision-making process. I can honestly say the information flow and the sharing of information by the board with residents has greatly improved. When you attend township meetings in Cumberland you see and hear from the chief of police and road supervisor, being able to hear from these guys gives me a feeling of transparency,” said Sheppard.
Holtzinger, the lone incumbent who showed up at the event, also commented on how important local volunteer fire departments are to Reading Township and all of Adams County.
“Our volunteer firefighters are truly heroes. While we do not have a fire tax in Reading Township, we annually make significant contributions to support our two volunteer fire departments. The work that those volunteer firefighters do is too important for Reading Township and all of Adams County to not support them in every way we can. I am happy to say the township has been able to build a significant surplus so we can give more money to our fire departments,” said Holtzinger.
The Borough of McSherrystown has multiple problems facing it and it’s time to fix those problems, said Smith.
“We have had a depletion of our financial reserves and as a result we have been forced to put off some infrastructure projects which are not good for the community,” said Smith, noting municipalities need to balance when a tax increase is needed and not needed.
“It is a delicate balance between increasing taxes or holding the line on taxes or reducing taxes. The only way I could ever support a tax increase in McSherrystown would be is the tax is absolutely needed and I want to make sure all taxpayers know why it is necessary and that we have been responsible with government spending up to that point,” said Smith.
