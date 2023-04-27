candidates

Four municipal candidates attended a Meet the Candidates event hosted by the Adams County Republican Committee. From left are Jonathan Arnold, Kevin Holtzinger, Warren Sheppard and Danielle Smith. (Harry Hartman/Gettysburg Times)

Four candidates for municipal elected offices throughout Adams County gathered at the Adams County Republican Headquarters to explain why they deserve people’s votes in the May primary election.

Approximately 25 local voters attended the event and listened closely to the range of questions posed to the candidates in attendance.

