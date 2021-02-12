David and Veronica Angeles know the past year has been tough for many people, especially medical professionals.
They wanted to do something for those who have helped others so Friday they spread love through tacos.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
David and Veronica Angeles know the past year has been tough for many people, especially medical professionals.
They wanted to do something for those who have helped others so Friday they spread love through tacos.
Vote for you Athlete of the Week. Voting is open until 5 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will be announced in Friday's edition of the Gettysburg Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.