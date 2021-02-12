Free tacos
Buy Now

Taco Trap House gave free meals to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital employees on Friday. Pictured, from left, are: Jessica Seaman, unit secretary and certified nurse assistant; Dr. Abdul Cheema, hospitalist; Veronica and David Angeles, food truck owners.

 Alex J. Hayes/Gettysburg Times

David and Veronica Angeles know the past year has been tough for many people, especially medical professionals.

They wanted to do something for those who have helped others so Friday they spread love through tacos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.