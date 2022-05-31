A one-day delay of commencement due to thunderstorms seemed to heighten the enthusiasm of Bermudian Springs’ graduating seniors Saturday evening as they processed into the next chapter of their lives.
The Class of 2022 President Lillian Peters said she and her classmates are “excited to see what the world has in store for us.”
Rather than shedding tears at moving on, Peters said, the 163 class members would be wise to treasure “the memories we have made together.”
In her invocation, class Secretary Rebekah Gerringer prayed, “Fill our hearts with love, our bodies with strength, and our minds with wisdom.”
Some of the wisdom gained during their high school years was shared by the class’s two highest academic performers, Amber Nickey and Ethan Beachy.
Salutatorian Nickey, who will go on to study chemistry at Millersville University in the fall, encouraged her peers to be open “to connect with new people” and be ready to “apply all our wisdom to the real world.”
Class valedictorian Beachy will soon enroll as a physics major at Bucknell University. But he assured his classmates, “I’m not just a robot that pumps out schoolwork.”
The valedictorian spoke of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the graduating seniors’ high school experience, saying he had “cabin fever for a year of my life.”
Despite the challenges they faced, Beachy said, the class has forged “lasting relationships and friendships.”
Moving forward, he encouraged, “Let’s take on the next chapter with confidence and vigor, using our talents to empower the world.”
Speaking for the faculty and administration, high school Principal Jon DeFoe said he “tipped his hat to the creativity” of the Class of 2022.
“Tonight, we celebrate your determination,” DeFoe said, acknowledging that for some students the high school years seemed “challenging and at times impossible.”
Referring to the recent tragic school shootings, DeFoe encouraged the graduates to remember, “Life is precious and not guaranteed.”
DeFoe invited the students to stand and face the crowd gathered to celebrate their achievements.
“Look around,” he said. “Everyone is here for you. We are proud of you. We believe in you. Your contributions will forever be remembered.”
Family affairs
Graduations are family affairs. Before the commencement ceremony, Bermudian senior Anya Keller was embraced in the parking lot by her father, who said he was “very proud” of his daughter.
Also exuding pride in their graduating daughter, Hannah, were Charles and Holly Fletcher.
Hannah’s graduation brought back special memories for Holly, whose Bermudian commencement ceremony preceded her daughter’s by 35 years.
In the list of senior awards, Hannah Fletcher garnered three scholarships, as well as presidential and scholastic art awards. She will attend Elizabethtown College to prepare for a career as a musical therapist.
