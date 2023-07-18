Bus parking places will be created under a 90-day pilot program, a divided Gettysburg Borough Council decided last week.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 1:40 am
Bus parking places will be created under a 90-day pilot program, a divided Gettysburg Borough Council decided last week.
President Wesley Heyser cast the lone dissenting vote during the council’s regular business meeting.
The program, which can be extended if the council wishes, is a response to an increase in bus traffic downtown since Pickett’s Buffet closed on Steinwehr Avenue. The American Battlefield Trust acquired the site.
Without the buffet’s parking area, more buses have been stopping in traffic to let passengers off at downtown restaurants, which is legal, officials said.
Under the program, some “under-utilized” on-street parking spaces are to become slots for buses, Borough Manager Gable said during a recent council workshop meeting.
Plans call for each bus space to be composed of three regular spaces, with each space costing $3 per hour with a three-hour maximum stay, so $9 per hour per bus. Spaces were tentatively to be located on the second block of York Street off Lincoln Square, Baltimore Street midway between the square and Steinwehr, and Carlisle Street between Water and Stevens streets, Gable said during the workshop meeting.
Speaking in favor of the program as a way to improve safety were downtown business owners Scott English and Brian Hodges and Karl Pietrzak, president of Destination Gettysburg, a countywide tourism promotion agency.
All three also urged that businesses serving significant numbers of customers from buses be allowed to pay to reserve parking spaces for loading and unloading directly in front of their premises. The council did not act on the request.
Heyser claimed problems could be dealt with if business owners would ask operators to find safer places to load and unload, but “that is not occurring.”
Parking spaces are public property, and allowing more businesses to reserve spaces would mean “pretty quick that there wouldn’t be a lot of parking downtown for the general public at all, and it kind of creates a situation where, if you have enough money, you can do whatever you want to, and if you don’t, you’re left out in the cold,” Heyser said.
“I don’t care the size of the business. I don’t care the size of the restaurant. It’s for everybody,” council member Chad-Alan Carr said.
Heyser also expressed concerns about placing bus spaces near St. James Lutheran Church on York Street, which operates a daycare center, and about the sound of idling engines near residences.
Parking Manager Becka Fissel said plans call for signs to notify idling is not permitted.
Council member Matt Moon called for monthly enforcement reports once the program begins.
Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny expressed support for the pilot program, but predicted buses will park in the spaces but will also continue to load and unload on streets.
