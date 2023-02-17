From a new guitar class to an introductory course on computer automation, Bermudian Springs High School students will have more options to expand their educational horizons next year.
The Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Board approved the high school course selection guide for the next school year during its meeting Tuesday.
The guide included three new courses: guitar; anatomy/physiology 2; and introduction to computer automation.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers and high school Principal Jon DeFoe shared a presentation on the guide at the board’s caucus meeting Monday.
The name changed from the curriculum guide to a course selection guide, said Myers.
“It’s a shopping list of all the courses that are available,” DeFoe said.
The guitar class, half a credit, is offered to all high school students “of all experience levels” who have an interest in playing the instrument, according to the guide.
There is an introductory guitar course at the middle school level, so this may be an opportunity for students to continue that education, said DeFoe.
“Students will learn the basics of guitar tuning and maintenance, chords to be able to play popular songs from a variety of different genres, and how to read music notation, chord symbols, and tablature,” the guide reads.
Guitars will be provided for students to utilize during the course, according to the guide.
The introductory computer automation course will teach students “the basic concepts and technologies used in automation systems, including sensors, actuators, control systems, and programming,” according to the guide.
The course, offered to all high school students at one credit, does have a prerequisite, the successful completion of algebra I.
“By the end of the course, students will have a solid foundation in the principles of automation, and the skills to design, build, and program simple automation systems and programs,” guide information reads.
Anatomy/physiology 2, offered to seniors, is a continuation of the first level of anatomy and physiology with topics including digestive, respiratory, excretory, sensory, and immune systems.
Centered around lab work, the course “will include dissections of the kidney and eye,” according to the guide.
To take the course, students must successfully complete anatomy and physiology 1 and be recommended by a teacher.
DeFoe noted a name change in the women’s choir to Volare, so it is no longer “restricted” to female singers. The choir is open to all soprano and alto singers, he said.
Italian for “flight,” Volare is “meant to represent how our music uplifts the spirits of our singers and audience,” the guide reads.
The music course is open to all high school students for one credit, according to the guide.
“Students frequently have ownership of the music they sing in Volare, and will co-construct new arrangements of songs they would like to perform,” the guide reads.
There will be scheduling meetings with students in the beginning of March, said DeFoe.
