Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny issued a citation to a leader of March 5’s pro-Ukraine rally on Lincoln Square, during which some 200 participants decried the Russian invasion.
Matthew Anselmi, 33, of Gettysburg, was charged with failing to obtain a special event permit.
The ticket was mailed to Anselmi because issuing it during the event could potentially have been disruptive, Glenny said.
A trial is scheduled June 7 before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey, according to a docket.
If found guilty of the summary charge, Anselmi could face a maximum fine of $600 plus costs, according to the borough’s special events ordinance.
Borough officials said Thursday the point of the permitting system is to facilitate planning for public safety, such as making sure enough police officers are on duty if a large crowd is expected.
The regular permit fee is waived for “First Amendment” events such as the Ukraine rally, officials said.
Before issuing the ticket, Glenny said he communicated with borough officials, none of whom objected.
He said he contacted the borough council’s attorney, Harry Eastman; Mayor Rita Frealing, who by state law oversees the police department; and borough council President Wesley Heyser.
The rally was “a wonderful event” but “it doesn’t matter who the group is,” Frealing said Thursday.
“We can’t select” which organizers have to comply with the ordinance and which don’t, she said.
Heyser made the same points Thursday, saying the ordinance is about public safety, has “nothing to do with the content” of an event, and must be applied equally to all events.
“It’s a matter of consistency,” Glenny said.
Singled out?
Organizers of other events, spanning a wide cultural and political spectrum, routinely obtain special event permits, Glenny said.
Anselmi is not being “singled out,” Glenny said.
Anselmi questioned that assertion Thursday in an email to the Gettysburg Times, writing that many people and organizations were involved with the Ukraine vigil.
“Why were none of the other individuals, some locally elected officials, contacted nor cited?” Anselmi wrote.
A post on Facebook titled “Candlelight Vigil in Solidarity with Ukraine” allowed people to learn about and register for the “event by Matthew J. Anselmi” and four others. Under “Meet Your Hosts,” the post provided links to Facebook pages of Anselmi and four others. One was Marty Karsteter Qually, an Adams County commissioner, who spoke at the event.
Anselmi has been involved with various public events downtown since 2020 and should have been familiar with the permit requirement, Glenny said.
“I personally never applied for, nor acquired a permit for the protests that occurred in Gettysburg during the year 2020. I have also helped organize other vigils in the past” that did not result in citations, Anselmi wrote.
ACLU consulted
Anselmi intends to be represented by a defense lawyer during the June 7 trial, he wrote.
In addition, he wrote that he has been in contact with “various lawyers and representatives” of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) since May 2020 and “as recently as yesterday.”
The ACLU, known as a champion of First Amendment rights, “is simply advising and will not be my legal representation,” Anselmi wrote.
“I personally find that the encroachment upon our constitutional rights to be far more worrisome than Chief Glenny’s diluted and distorted fear-mongering” about public safety, Anselmi wrote.
Glenny said he “absolutely” planned to be present at the trial.
“I’m not concerned with the sentence” but “with the acknowledgement the permit process is there and needs to be used,” Glenny said.
Glenny said he wants special event organizers to understand they are required to obtain permits “and there are consequences if you don’t,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.