Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) does not have a policy regarding restrooms and locker rooms, officials said Monday.
After multiple attempts, GASD Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery initially ignored requests from the Gettysburg Times on whether the district has a policy regarding district employees using student restrooms and locker rooms.
Such a policy came in question after Gettysburg Area High School girls’ tennis head coach Sasha Yates allegedly changed in the girls’ locker room last September and used a female student restroom in April. Yates said she identifies as a transwoman.
The district withheld restroom/locker room use information from the media last week but answered the same question Friday when posed by a community member.
In a reply to a community member’s email on Friday at 5:03 p.m., Leathery indicated, “there is no board policy in regard to restrooms/locker rooms.”
Monday, Leathery responded to the Gettysburg Times: “As you are aware, the district receives many inquiries and does its best to respond in a timely manner given competing priorities. To be clear, the district does not have a board policy as it relates to adult bathroom usage. This, of course, can be confirmed by scanning board policies available on our public website.”
Leathery previously said district employees “have separate facilities from students.”
“The expectation is that staff use their own facilities except to check in or monitor. The district is taking this matter very seriously and continues to look into it,” Leathery said last week.
Leathery previously claimed the Times’ “questions posed pertain to legal matters that the district is not at liberty to discuss,” yet the information was released subjectively to the public.
GASD Board Vice President Michael Dickerson, who serves as policy committee chair, confirmed Monday the administration did not bring forward any recommendations for the committee following the incidents.
Dickerson said policies are brought to the committee in a number of ways, from administration, Pennsylvania School Boards Association, and the school solicitor. The district works to update policies if there are changes to any laws or the school code, he said.
District administrators also review the oldest policies for relevancy, according to Dickerson.
Additionally, other changes have come after a specific issue, where “something happens and a lesson is learned,” Dickerson said. Dickerson shared an example when drones were popular, and the committee opted to update policies for drones flying over an audience in the stadium, since it was deemed unsafe.
“Most of the policies we do are because of changes in the law or federal and state regulations,” Dickerson said.
Leathery claimed Monday, “board policy work is determined by the district’s board policy committee so therefore, policies specific to restrooms have not been prioritized given other policy areas.”
In the email correspondence from Friday, Leathery said there are two staff bathrooms each on the first floor and second floor – both in the B-wing at the high school. There are also two staff restrooms located in the first and second floor offices, according to the email.
“The closest staff bathroom to the gymnasium would be in the B-wing hallway or the official’s locker room which is located by the back gym entrance. The athletic director gives access to the official’s locker room if requested by a coach,” according to Leathery.
Leathery confirmed “the official’s locker rooms require key access as provided by the athletic director.”
Last week, the GASD board failed to take action a second time on whether to renew Yates’ contract for the position as the high school girls’ tennis head coach.
During public comment at the meeting, community members alleged Yates previously changed in the girls’ locker room and was in the female student restroom in April.
Yates confirmed the two incidents occurred, but not in the manner portrayed.
The letter purportedly signed by Gettysburg Area High School Principal Jeremy Lusk indicates she met with GASD Athletic Director Casey Thurston on Sept. 15, 2022, to discuss concerns brought up by students and parents.
Thurston allegedly told Yates on Sept. 2, 2022, that she “should not be changing (your clothing) amongst students in the locker room,” the letter reads.
“I was changing my top in a secluded area away from others. I did not get down to my bra and panties as they suggested,” Yates said last week.
Yates allegedly “apologized” at the time and “agreed this is not acceptable practice for a coach,” according to the letter.
Yates said there was “a letter of concern” entered into her human resources file, “but no further action was deemed necessary at that time.”
Yates also claimed there is federal law that she can use any bathroom.
“If there was a district-wide rule no adult can use a student restroom, I wouldn’t have a problem with it,” Yates said previously. “However, when you single out ‘Sasha’ as the only adult who cannot use a student restroom, that is when you have a problem because that is discrimination.”
With the bathroom incident, there was no official action from the district, according to Yates.
“There was a conversation,” Yates said. “Nothing was put in writing.”
Yates said she “accepted the compromise of the school administration issuing me a key to a private single occupancy changing room that is used for sports officials.”
Dickerson previously said Yates’ gender identity “has never once been an issue.”
“The district has been aware of Coach Yates’ transition for almost two years, and the gender identity of Coach Yates has never once been an issue, in fact Coach Yates’ contract has been renewed several times. I’m hoping this can all be resolved in a timely matter,” said Dickerson.
District officials said Yates has been employed as the girls’ tennis coach for fall seasons in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and as the boys’ tennis coach for spring seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
With no coaching contract in place and the fall sports’ season under way, the tennis team is currently being coached “by a mixture” of athletic staff and high school administrators, district officials said.
Potentially, Yates’ contract renewal as head coach could be acted on at the Sept. 5 school board meeting “for further discussion or a possible vote,” said Dickerson.
