Additional dialogue is warranted before Bendersville Borough Council decides whether to proceed with providing police services to York Springs.
While no official decision was rendered during Bendersville council members reached a consensus last week about bringing together key players to discuss a potential arrangement.
Separated by eight miles, York Springs leaders recently chatted with Bendersville officers. Bendersville has a part time police department with nine officers.
“They really seem to want us,” Bendersville Police Chief Dennis Pennese told the council. “They were told our borough council would have to decide what the price would be.”
York Springs has relied mostly on state police since separating from Latimore Township in 2006. Meanwhile, Bendersville is protected by a part-time agency which provides an average of 50 hours coverage a week.
“We’re going to try and get everyone together and see what happens,” Bendersville Council President James Bergolios.
Pennese and a pair of cops attended York Springs council’s meeting in March, where borough leaders expressed hope an agreement could be reached. Ongoing concerns about speeding and illegally parked cars, among other issues, were mentioned throughout the discussion.
Moving forward, several details need to be ironed out, such as minimum and maximum contract hours, scheduling expectations, administrative duties, and other specifics.
“We sat there and listened, they gave us ideas, and we gave them feedback,” said Pennese.
Bergolios, Vice President Martha Schriver, Pete Stoner, Joe Saum and newly-appointed Chelsea Moore deliberated over how the police pact would operate. Officials discussed providing up to 20 hours of enforcement a week at $60 per hour, which York Springs Mayor Nina Tipler previously estimated would cost her municipality about $62,000.
York Springs did not budget for police services in 2023.
For the current fiscal year, Bendersville is budgeting $74,310 for police. Overall, the municipality’s general fund balance is $111,466.
“If we give them 15 to 20 hours a week, what would that do to our coverage?” asked Saum.
Bendersville would see no changes, said Pennese.
Previously, Tipler described the current dialogue as a “fact finding” mission that could lead to future community meetings where public input would be solicited.
Two months ago, York Springs chatted with state police about their public safety and road matters. Over the past year, the municipality has installed speed detection equipment at its northbound and southbound entrances.
Also, speed bumps are likely to be placed along streets that are owned and operated by the borough.
