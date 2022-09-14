A parent shared school safety concerns at a recent Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting, asking when school police officers will be in place in district buildings.
“I just have really serious concerns about the safety for the students and staff,” Gettysburg resident Laurie Schneider said during public comment at the Sept. 6 meeting.
Schneider posed a question on the timeline of the school police officer program, since the district continues to remain exposed without officers in place, she alleged.
She also asked if there would be a school police officer at each building within the district.
GASD School Board President Kenneth Hassinger responded to Schneider’s questions.
GASD has advertised for two school police officer positions, along with James O’Shea, who was hired as the new director of safety and security at GASD at the Aug. 1 school board meeting, said Hassinger. The new positions will report to O’Shea, who has a $98,000 prorated salary, officials said.
Since the school police officers must “go through proper training,” Hassinger said he is not sure if the positions will be filled within the calendar year.
The school police officers must be Act 120-certified, “which is a municipal police officer training program,” according to Hassinger. They also must be certified by the Adams County Court of Common Pleas as law enforcement officers and go through additional school resource officer (SRO) training, which is about a week off-site, Hassinger said.
“We have to get them through the training to have any enforcement and regulatory powers within our district,” Hassinger said. “Trust, we are moving as quickly as we are allowed to move in the process to ensure we put our SRO program in place.”
In lieu of school police officers, GASD has utilized municipal police departments, which include Gettysburg Borough and Cumberland Township, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg Barracks, according to Hassinger, who noted the police agencies know the buildings’ layouts and protocols if something were to happen.
“Our teachers are also trained in the event of a tragic incident, so they routinely go through updates periodically throughout the year,” Hassinger said.
The $260,000 school police officer program includes funding for the director of safety and security, two school police officers, and supplies, according to GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin. Additional funds, if available and needed, will come from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grants, Perrin said.
GASD previously budgeted $100,000 for the SRO program in partnership with Cumberland Township; that arrangement ended in February.
The district maintained the $100,000 budgeted for the original SRO program and added an extra $160,000, bringing the program total to more than a quarter million dollars, Perrin said.
The salary range for the new school police officers is “still to be determined,” and the positions will be benefits’ eligible, Perrin said.
“The school police officer will patrol the school facilities and grounds to prevent disruptive or illegal actions, access to restricted areas, theft, or vandalism on an assigned or rotating shift and will work to promote a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and visitors,” according to the job description.
Some of the school police officer’s responsibilities include counseling students and parents “concerning unlawful behavior and consequences,” assisting principals and assistant principals “with disorderly discipline problems,” reporting and filing criminal charges for GASD after consulting with the director of safety and security, assisting the director of safety and security “when addressing bomb threats, hostage situations, and other emergency situations as may be necessary,” and conducting “random drug searches with canine unit,” according to the job description.
O’Shea, who will supervise the positions, started his career as a police officer in 1996 after graduating from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. He retired after two-and-a-half decades of service from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), according to a release issued by the district.
In the last 15 years of service with PSP, O’Shea, a 1989 GASD graduate, worked in the Troop H Vice Unit, assigned to Gettysburg, and served as the Adams County Drug Task Force coordinator, the release reads. Throughout his career, he has served communities in Gettysburg, Chambersburg, and Lancaster, according to the release.
