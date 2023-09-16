Adams County commissioners approved two more Adams Response and Recovery Fund (ARRF) subrecipient agreements Wednesday, one for equipment to support first responders and another pertaining to affordable housing.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the agreements signified the entities “met all guidelines” and submitted “all required documentation.”
Commissioners announced last fall the non-repayable grant program known as ARRF that was “designed to fund large-scale, high-impact projects in order to maximize the amount of beneficiaries,” officials said.
Applicants needed to show projects that would alleviate the effects of the pandemic by “addressing economic harms to households, small businesses, nonprofits, impacted industries, and the public sector,” the guidelines read.
South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) will receive $465,000 from ARRF to add four units of affordable housing to the second floor of the building that currently houses the organization’s homeless shelter, according to Sherri Clayton-Williams, director of the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
“This is particularly critical now due to the significant increases in the cost of rent in Adams County and the severe shortage of available housing,” according to a county document.
SCCAP’s project has been “ongoing for some time, and this will allow them to complete it,” Clayton-Williams said.
Heidlersburg Area Civic Association Fire Company and York Springs Fire Company will see $250,000 in funding to support a combined effort with “necessary upgrades to their respective self-contained breathing apparatus systems,” Clayton-Williams said.
The equipment is nearing the end of its life and is utilized when entering “smoke-filled or burning structures,” the county document reads.
The agreements are effective Sept. 13 through Dec. 31, 2026.
The county set aside $5 million for the program from the $19 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Phiel said.
In March, commissioners approved 14 proposed grant requests to be funded by ARRF.
The awardees and funding amounts were: Adams County Arts Council, $312,000; Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), $323,100; Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI), $500,000; Alpha Fire Company No. 1 Inc., $250,000; Anthony’s Way Foundation, $250,000; Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS), $250,000; Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Inc., $250,000; East Berlin Area Joint Authority, $1 million; Gettysburg Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (CARES), $368,900; Heidlersburg Area Civic Association Fire Company, $250,000; Lake Meade Property Owners Association Inc., $250,000; Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES), $250,000; South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), $465,000; and TrueNorth Wellness Services, $281,000.
The county received 43 applications totaling more than $25 million last year, according to Clayton-Williams.
A review team, along with GMS Funding Solutions, examined the applications through a thorough vetting process, she said.
