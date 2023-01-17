Eagle Scout concept
Brayden Myers, left, displays a copy of his Eagle Scout project presentation last week after a McSherrystown Borough Council meeting. With Brayden at the borough hall is his father, David Myers. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Brayden Myers’ Eagle Scout project may be a pirate ship, though a fire truck and a playhouse are also possibilities.

Brayden, the 14-year-old son of David and Allison Myers, presented three concepts for a children’s play area to the McSherrystown Borough Council last week.

 

