Brayden Myers’ Eagle Scout project may be a pirate ship, though a fire truck and a playhouse are also possibilities.
Brayden, the 14-year-old son of David and Allison Myers, presented three concepts for a children’s play area to the McSherrystown Borough Council last week.
Myers hopes to build a facility for younger children in an existing fenced area at the borough’s South Street Park, near the community senior center. Existing swings would remain, he said.
A significant service project, created and completed by the Scout, is a requirement for earning the Eagle rank, Boy Scout’s highest award.
Myers, of Hanover, is a member of BSA Troop 107, which is connected to Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown.
“All three options are very nice,” council President Dan Colgan said.
The concepts may be posted on the borough’s website so residents can weigh in on the choice, he said.
“Let the people decide,” said Joyce Murren, who chairs the council’s Park and Recreation Committee.
Colgan invited Myers to present additional information, including technical details, during the council’s next meeting.
Myers presented three options he chose from a kit provider’s website. He hopes the three-day assembly, installation, and mulching can take place in late July or early August.
The 8-by-14-foot pirate ship would cost about $3,900 and would include two decks as well as a ladder, ramp, slide, ship’s wheel, fireman’s pole, trapeze bars, an opening into the ground floor and ladder to the main deck, and a rock wall.
The 4-by-12-foot fire truck, with an estimated cost of $4,300, would offer a ladder, bell, fire extinguishers, a steering wheel and seats, fire hats, and a bell.
The 12-by-14-toot Eagles Nest playhouse, at an estimated cost of $2,500, would include a large wrap-around porch, plus a slide, rock wall, ladder, and look-outs at two different levels.
After the Jan. 11 meeting, Myers said he chose an ambitious project because he wanted to “make an impact” and “help out a bigger group of people.”
Fundraising for the project is also a requirement for earning Eagle Scout. Anyone wishing to support the project can mail a check to Brayden Myers’ attention to 47 Kaitlyn Drive, Hanover, PA 17331. Checks should be made out to Boy Scouts of America Troop 107.
Now a Life Scout, Myers said he has been involved in scouting for four years and enjoys outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and backpacking.
“I’m very proud he can think outside the box” and that he wants to create something “that would benefit the area,” said David Myers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.