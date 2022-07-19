Facility dog in training, Crusader, will soon live up to his name as the new furry advocate for child abuse victims at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC).
Crusader, who is 5-and-a-half months old, is still undergoing training and will serve as a facility dog at the center in about a year, after he passes his certification, according to Elida Murray, executive director at the ACCAC.
A Bernese Mountain dog and poodle mix, Crusader will provide comfort to children experiencing trauma, stress, and anxiety who arrive at the ACCAC, Murray said.
“It gives kids something to focus on to take their anxiety and stress levels down,” Murray said. “Crusader will hang out with them for a little bit before their forensic interview and be their buddy. He is kind of like a giant plush toy.”
When naming the organization’s family run and walk event, the team came up with “Crusader for Kids.”
The word crusader resonated with Murray. She thought it would be a “terrific name” for a facility dog at the center.
Crusader is synonymous with fighter, battler, champion, and advocate.
“He is our living ‘Crusader for Kids,’” Murray said. “I think it’s a fitting name for a dog who will comfort and support the kids who visit our center.”
This will be Murray’s second facility dog after serving as a handler for Kelly, a Golden Retriever and Labrador mix, at the Baltimore Child Abuse Center.
Crusader’s training and other costs as a puppy are in-kind donations to the center, she said.
“He will never cost the center anything but will bring so much to the children and families we serve,” Murray said.
Along with a new facility dog in training, the ACCAC purchased a building at 224 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, in the fall of 2021, according to Murray. The building once served as the Gettysburg Dime Museum.
The ACCAC is still operating out of its current location at 450 W. Middle St., and working on renovation plans at its future home, Murray said.
“It could be roughly $2 million for renovations,” Murray said, adding they hope to begin renovations in early 2023, but there are many unknowns within the construction trade.
The goal is to do as little as possible on the Victorian side of the building, said Murray, because she believes it is important to honor the history of the Civil War-era structure. The addition will have more renovations to its interior, she said.
The first floor will be comprised of child and family services areas, as well as a training space, including rooms for forensic interviews, mental health, family advocacy meetings, medical exams, a family waiting area, and Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team meetings, said Murray.
The second floor will include an art and play therapy space, staff offices, family waiting area, and team meeting space/café with kitchen, while the third floor will provide support group space, she said.
ACCAC started looking for a new location because they wanted to dedicate 40 percent of the organization’s mission efforts to child abuse prevention education and outreach, said Murray.
While the ACCAC will always serve child victims of abuse and their families first and foremost, they also recognize the importance of helping to reduce or stop child abuse before it happens, which is where prevention education comes in, Murray said.
“Statistics cite when 5 percent of community adults have knowledge of recognizing, reacting, and reporting child abuse, that’s the tipping point for child abuse to go down in a community,” Murray said. “We are working to reduce child abuse. Ultimately, we want to end child abuse.”
The building was selected because it has a centralized location, has a child-friendly exterior, and incorporates enough space for the services needed, she said.
“Even with the location, we believe it helps take child abuse out of the shadows,” Murray said. “It is a beautiful building that will help reduce the shame, guilt, and negativity that surrounds child abuse.”
As a survivor of child abuse, Murray said she thinks about the children who will walk into the new building and feel accepted.
“I’d like the entire Adams County community to think of it as their space and their building,” Murray said.
Murray hopes community members will be able to find their own ways to connect to the center, whether it’s attending a children’s art activity or an open house event in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.