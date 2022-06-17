No members of the public commented Wednesday during a 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) hearing prior to a regular meeting of the Adams County Board of Commissioners.
Adams is slated to receive $321,145 in 2022 CDBG funds from the state, according to Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist in the county Office of Planning & Development.
Gettysburg Borough is anticipated to receive $129,094, while Littlestown Borough is to receive about $103,226 in 2022 CDBG funds, in addition to the county’s amount, according to Lawson.
The hearing’s purpose was “to solicit citizen input on possible activities to be included in these applications, as well as past performance,” Lawson said.
“Adams County’s CDBG funds may be used to benefit a variety of activities including water and sewer systems, streets, housing rehabilitation, emergency housing assistance, recreation and community facilities, new public services, historic preservation, removal of architectural barriers, blight removal, economic development, and administration and planning,” according to officials.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development requires CDBG applicants to submit proposals that will either benefit low- to moderate-income citizens, remove slums or blight, meet an urgent community need, or help the elderly or individuals with disabilities.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the county’s planning office is the vehicle that drives the CDBG program.
Vice-Chair Jim Martin said the CDBG program does not work to “cover a cost quickly.”
Applicants file for the 2022 CDBG program, but the money will not be dispersed until the following year, said Phiel.
Most applications “are not fully funded,” said Martin, noting that applicants may need another funding stream to offset the total cost.
“We try to judiciously handle that money based on what the real need is and try to get them as far down the road as we can,” Martin said.
Phiel said he hopes to see projects that repair deteriorating infrastructures, like “small communities with aging and antiquated water systems.”
“These are the necessities we need,” Phiel said. “They aren’t the wants. They are the requirements in our everyday lives.”
Phiel also noted affordable housing as another category that stands out to him.
“Affordable housing is a top priority in Adams County, we must work with local groups to use CDBG funds on projects. Having affordable homes for local workers is critical to our community,” Commissioner Marty Qually said.
Applications for the 2022 CDBG funding are due to the Adams County Office of Planning & Development by Friday, Aug. 19. All applications can be submitted by mail to 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 100, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or by email to helawson@adamscounty.us.
