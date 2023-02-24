Adams County officials hope to secure another provider to take over the Mercy House Recovery Center in Gettysburg within the next three months.
In December, the Recovery Advocacy Services Empowerment (RASE) Project ended its services at the Mercy House residential and recovery center, located at 45 W. High St.
The county had leased the building to the RASE Project, who provided support to those in need of addiction services.
Along with recovery and addiction assistance, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said the county is looking for a provider to bring improved mental health services here.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said he is “fairly optimistic in the next few months” that Mercy House Recovery Center will be “up and running” with a new provider.
The county has vetted multiple agencies and had interviews with two providers, according to officials. County officials declined to reveal the names of the interviewed providers.
The county is hoping an organization with which they recently met “will take over” the center, Qually said during the commissioners’ Wednesday meeting.
Due to the financial impact on the community nonprofit, the RASE Project notified Adams County officials in early December they would be discontinuing their services at Mercy House, officials said.
The center “had kind of been another thing plagued by COVID during its opening,” according to Colin Suber, director of operations at the RASE Project.
The Mercy House Recovery Center celebrated its grand opening with a four-hour open house in May 2021, but participants did not move into the transitional housing until the fall of 2021 due to the completion of the elevator, according to officials.
Suber said he held several meetings to create a Medication Assisted Recovery Services (MARS) program in Adams County. The MARS program provides “an innovative and unique approach” to assist people with opioid use disorder and who are prescribed Buprenorphine/Suboxone or Vivitrol, Suber said.
The RASE Project, which has other Pennsylvania locations in York, Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Carlisle, was unsuccessful in landing a doctor in Adams County to assist with the program.
The MARS program allows the RASE Project to bill medical assistance and serves as one of the organization’s direct services for bringing in funding to cover overhead costs, according to Suber.
At the time of ending its services, the RASE Project found alternative housing for all the residents staying at Mercy House, said Suber. Three residents were relocated to a recovery house in Hanover, two decided to get their own apartments, and one is moving back with family, according to Suber.
The RASE Project had an agreement to pay the county $24,000 for the first five years of its 10-year lease.
Rent would have then increased to $36,000 per year for the next five years.
The RASE Project will continue two programs it offers in Adams County, including the warm handoff for overdose survivors and a specialist will still assist the county’s children and youth services to build recovery plans for those they serve, according to Suber.
The Mercy House Recovery Center’s project cost roughly $1.2 million, county officials previously said. Roughly $800,000 of that funding came through grants from the York/Adams Health Joinder. The remaining $400,000 was donated by a collection of local agencies, nonprofits and individuals.
