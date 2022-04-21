Solar energy project advocates voiced concerns about potential bias on the part of the two Mount Joy Township supervisors elected last November, Christine Demas and Todd McCauslin.
Attorneys representing the industrial-scale Brookview solar project planned by Florida-based NextEra Energy and involved landowners, including former supervisor David Updyke, raised the issue April 13 during a public hearing.
NextEra attorney Paul Minnich said involvement such as having “actively opposed” or “spoken out against” a project could be a reason for supervisors to recuse themselves from voting on a matter.
Attorney Walter Tilley made a similar point and handed copies of a “notice of claims” to all of the supervisors.
The next day, Demas and McCauslin said they would limit their comments to saying they would follow legal advice for the good of the supervisors and township. They said the supervisors’ attorney, Susan Smith, provided advice on the recusal matter during a non-public executive session after the hearing, as permitted by the state Sunshine Act.
During the public hearing, members of the audience, which totaled about 40, asked why the same attorneys did not raise any similar concerns last year, when Updyke was a supervisor. He refrained from voting on Brookview because he held solar land leases.
Updyke himself rose from the audience and said the Brookview proposal is “a good plan” and “a legal plan” and called on the township to do “the ethical thing.”
Many audience members laughed. “Shame on you,” one said.
Updyke replied with the same phrase and said he had been “cleared.”
During a supervisors’ meeting in December, an attorney representing Updyke said state ethics officials did not find he used his township position for pecuniary gain in regard to solar leases he holds. The state ruled Updyke’s situation did not vary from that of other similarly situated property owners, said Roberto Ugarte of the Mooney Law firm. Under a consent agreement, Updyke paid $1,250 to cover the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission’s administrative and investigative costs, according to Ugarte. Updyke also agreed to amend his disclosure of interest documents for 2015 through 2019 to correct “technical” flaws, Ugarte said.
The 90-minute public hearing focused on the portion of the Brookview proposal in the Agricultural Conservation (AC) zone, where no conditional use approval is required for Brookview under township rules when the plan was filed.
Audience members raised numerous concerns including snow drifts that could potentially form as the result of fences around the project, storm runoff from the solar panels, glare from the panels, and effects on neighboring property values and the township’s rural character.
The hearing was informal, with no calling of witnesses or cross-examination, unlike the months of quasi-judicial proceedings for the portion of Brookview in the Baltimore Pike Corridor zone, where a conditional use approval would be required.
The previous board of supervisors split 2-2 last June on whether to grant the conditional use. The tie constituted a denial, which NextEra appealed in court. Litigation continues.
The supervisors are to conduct their regular meeting tonight, Thursday, at 7 p.m. in the township building, 902 Hoffman Home Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.