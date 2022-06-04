The Littlestown High School Class of 2022 walked into Thunderbolts Stadium Friday evening to a fly-over by an airplane which tipped its wing overhead in salute to the graduates.
Joel Moran, interim principal, welcomed the students, handing out newly-earned diplomas as the graduates walked across the athletic field before a standing-room-only crowd of family and friends.
Every student, including four foreign exchange students, received enthusiastic applause from those gathered under clear skies amid perfect temperatures for the outdoor event.
A recording of Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” played in the background as students took turns reading their fellow students’ names. Each graduate paused for a photo and received a yellow carnation before taking a seat near midfield.
Following choral offering and contemporary music from the concert band, class salutatorian Trent Boritz addressed the assembly noting “we started as little elementary students and now we’re almost adults.” He expressed gratitude for the many activities that gave him new skills, experiences and passion for learning, giving special mention of his own “passion for the arts.”
Class valedictorian Lura Johnson met the challenge of summing up a dozen years of school experiences in a brief speech, highlighting the impact of teachers, lasting friendships, and the way Littlestown High School “pushed her to be more” than she would have been.
“We had to get through so much, and I am proud to make it through the four years with you all, and for making it to the future,” she said.
Johnson concluded her address by quoting Madam Marie Curie: “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.”
Johnson expressed her hope that “our time at Littlestown High School will guide us into the future we finally understand.”
As a marker for the closeness of this community of learning, class president Derek Reed led the gathering in a moment of silence to remember classmate Dalton Persing, who died in 2020.
Reed also noted that structured education came to the community in 1747 and mentioned the 1871 bell that was placed in the new brick school.
“That bell has seen 150 classes of students pass by it” Reed said.
He also found meaning in the class motto “we will find a way or make one,” because together “we faced a global pandemic, Zoom classes, and a year of school that sounds completely unrealistic.”
He thanked the foreign exchange students for being a part of the year’s learning community and echoed the evening’s theme of thanksgiving for faculty members who make learning at Littlestown unforgettable.
At the end of the ceremony, school Superintendent Chris Bigger prompted the graduating class to express its thanks to teachers, staff and supportive families.
Moran was the most brief of all speakers, wishing the class “the best of luck to all of you in your future endeavors” and Bigger offered his hope that the graduates never stop seeking perspective and continue to ask for advice.
“If you stop asking, life will give you advice anyway,” he said. “So dream, travel and gain perspective.”
In contrast to way the blue gowned seniors quietly entered the stadium, an hour and a half later, they exited to their chosen class song, “We are the Champions” by Queen, holding their heads high as the school’s newest alumnae and alumni, ready to meet their futures.
