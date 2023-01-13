Moore

A Biglerville man is facing a new set of charges involving alleged sexual acts with a child after being accused of possessing child pornography in December in a separate case.

Andrew Moore, 26, was charged Thursday with first-degree felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person under 16 years old; a third-degree felony of indecent assault of a person under 13 years old; and two second-degree misdemeanors of indecent assault without consent of other and indecent assault of a person under 16 years old, according to a magisterial docket.

