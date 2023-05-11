A local biker nonprofit is holding Jackson’s Ride on Sunday, May 21, with a goal to help a 4-year-old boy who has endured many health obstacles since birth.
Mike “Koz” Kulkusky, founder of local nonprofit American Bikers on a Mission, hopes to raise money to assist Jackson and his family through the event.
Kulkusky learned the family, who reside in York, have a local connection.
Jackson’s father Andy Kuhn is the athletic director at Fairfield Area School District, Kulkusky said.
“Jackson has been in the hospital approximately 25 percent of his life, maybe a little more,” Kulkusky said. “For one stretch, he was in the hospital for seven months.”
Kulkusky said Jackson has extensive procedures scheduled due to his medical obstacles. His parents, Andy and Katie, have provided ongoing care for Jackson, in addition to caring for two other children including his twin brother.
The starting location for Jackson’s Ride is Ski Liberty Resort, 78 Country Club Trail, Fairfield, with the ride concluding at Sign of the Horse Brewery, 979 York St., Hanover. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m., Kulkusky said.
All vehicles are welcome to join in the ride, he said. The driver is $20, while it is $10 per passenger for the ride. Food will be available for purchase at the end location, he said.
Kulkusky said they selected Ski Liberty as the starting point since it is near Fairfield Area School District.
“I think we could have a fair number of community members coming for the ride,” Kulkusky said.
Jackson’s story touched Kulkusky, which is why the nonprofit wanted to give back.
“We are really compassionate about anybody we help. Especially when they are little kids like this, it is just that simple,” Kulkusky said.
All 100 percent of proceeds raised from the fundraiser will go to the family, according to Kulkusky, who noted they do not have a set goal amount. In other fundraisers, they have raised from $5,000 to $15,000 in a day.
The event will also include small games of chance, raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle, according to Kulkusky.
Kulkusky was tired of the divide with mask wearing during the pandemic and the presidential election cycle in another biker group in November 2020, so he created American Bikers on a Mission a couple weeks later because he cared about the charity work.
“It was a response to the nastiness in society,” Kulkusky said. “Part of my thing is to spread kindness and help fight the stigma that bikers have.”
American Bikers on a Mission is Kulkusky’s passion, he said.
“You do not need to have a motorcycle to join, and there are no membership fees,” Kulkusky said. “You do not have to be a biker to take part in American Bikers on a Mission.”
Kulkusky said it is a coincidence the fundraiser has been set in May during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
As someone who has been riding for approximately 50 years, Kulkusky stressed the importance of getting miles under motorcyclists to learn how to ride. He suggested riding in a group of experienced people and not alone.
“As bikers who ride a lot, motorcycle safety awareness is every time you swing that leg over the motorcycle,” Kulkusky said.
For those interested in donating to the fundraiser, they can contact Kulkusky through the American Bikers on a Mission’s Facebook page.
