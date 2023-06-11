More than a dozen fire departments were called into action to halt a wildfire in western Adams County Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were on scene along US Route 30 in Franklin Township for nearly four hours for what was dispatched as a wildfire impinging upon a structure, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).

