More than a dozen fire departments were called into action to halt a wildfire in western Adams County Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were on scene along US Route 30 in Franklin Township for nearly four hours for what was dispatched as a wildfire impinging upon a structure, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
“The fire started along the highway,” said Buchanan Valley Fire Department Chief Michael D. Spielman.
The blaze erupted in Buchanan Valley’s first due area, in the 5500 block of Chambersburg Road, according to ACDES.
This could have been caused by a dragging chain, overheated wheel bearing on a trailer, or something similar, Spielman said.
“Three separate fires started, two large and one smaller,” he said.
The initial units on scene “found quickly spreading fire” due to extremely dry conditions, coupled with “a decent breeze and steep incline,” said Spielman.
“As units tried to catch up to the fires, they were heading towards several buildings,” Spielman said. “With the teamwork of several departments, the fires were contained and no houses/buildings were involved.”
The fire apparatus and firefighters were on scene for several hours, he said.
The called was originally dispatched at 1:37 p.m. and ended at 5:24 p.m., according to ACDES.
“We are estimating the three fires to be a total of seven to 10 acres with a lot being steep and rocky conditions,” said Spielman.
Fire companies from Adams and Franklin counties in Pennsylvania were on scene, in addition to one company from Maryland, according to ACDES.
Arendtsville, Bendersville, Biglerville, Buchanan Valley, Cashtown, Chambersburg, Fairfield, Fayetteville, Franklin Gettysburg, Heidlersburg, Letterkenny Army Depot, Michaux State Forest Rangers, Mont Alto, New Franklin, South Mountain and Vigilant fire departments, in addition to Adams county-wide fire police and unspecified utility companies were dispatched to the scene, according to ACDES, which did not indicate the number of units from each department.
