Talks between Bendersville and York Springs boroughs about police services continue.
Bendersville Council President James Bergolios last week told York Springs officials at their council meeting his board is “all for” a police arrangement between the two municipalities.
Before taking action, the five-member York Springs Borough Council is looking to iron out details. With no police department of its own, York Springs has discussed contracting police services with Bendersville’s part-time agency.
“A lot more needs to happen,” said York Springs Council President Sally Vance. “There has to be a time where we welcome public participation.”
Bendersville Police Chief Dennis Pennese and a pair of officers attended the York Springs Council meeting on April 18 with Bergolios. Discussion ranged from contractual obligations, weekly hours, payment and other variables.
Questions remain whether York Springs needs its own “Originating Agency Identifier” (ORI) number to process violations. Currently, the municipality does not have an ORI and therefore has difficulty obtaining identities, addresses and vehicle registration information for parking violations.
“This needs figured out,” said council member Jamie Griffie. “We can’t write anything unless we have our own ORI.”
York Springs Secretary Catherine Jonet and Code Enforcement Officer Wayne Smith each recalled previous attempts at obtaining an ORI number for the borough. Both requests were denied.
“I think the main things right now are finances and the ORI,” said council Vice President Allex Hartzell. “It’s something we’ll have to look into moving forward.”
York Springs did not budget for police protection in its $187,730 spending plan for 2023. Councilman Doug Deibler previously suggested utilizing federal pandemic dollars for police services, although others have questioned whether that strategy is legal.
Vance recalled a prior arrangement with Latimore Township, in which York Springs was contributing between $35,000 and $38,000 annually. Officials have discussed contracting services for 20 hours a week at $60 an hour, which would equate to $62,000.
“We’re a poor little town,” said Vance. “We just want to make sure this is done right.”
Bergolios said his council would prefer $70 an hour as a starting point. Mayor Nina Tipler, who would oversee police enforcement in York Springs, questioned how many weekly hours would be dedicated toward reports or appearances at the local magistrate’s office.
Administrative hours “depend on the issue,” said Pennese, and it is “hard to put a time on paperwork.” Most of the hours would be spent on enforcement, patrol and responding to calls, he said.
Vance asked if Bendersville would consider responding on an “as-needed basis” instead of an hourly contract. The two municipalities are separated by eight miles.
“I think 20 hours is a suggestion. If you don’t need it, we’d supply what you’d need,” said Bergolios.
A one-year agreement was proposed as a “starting point to see how things go,” said Bergolios.
The department only has one police vehicle, so the officer on duty might be responsible for covering both municipalities, if a particular situation arises. Bendersville enforcement would remain a priority, Bergolios said.
“We want to make sure it meets your needs but it doesn’t restrict our municipality,” he said.
Bendersville’s part-time department has nine officers.
“Squeezing together another 20 hours wouldn’t be a problem,” said Bergolios.
When asked about fine revenue, Pennese said York Springs would keep any share levied within borough boundaries. During a previous police pact with neighboring Latimore Township, Deibler said “the fines didn’t amount to a whole lot.”
Once details are agreed upon by both councils, Pennese suggested the “solicitors will have to come together to do an intermunicipal agreement.” Any vote would take place at a public meeting.
York Springs has relied mostly on state police coverage since separating from Latimore Township in 2006. For a brief period, the borough contracted with Eastern Adams Regional Police.
Meanwhile, Bendersville’s department provides 50 hours of weekly coverage. For the current fiscal year, Bendersville is budgeting $74,310 for police.
In other business:
· Fifteen speed bumps are being purchased for placement along York Springs Borough-owned streets. Council approved the purchase at a cost of $1,170 from Traffic Safety. The speed bumps were $78 a piece. According to officials, each speed bump has a 2.5-inch rise. They are also rubberized and removable.
· After voicing safety concerns about a school bus stop, council voted unanimously to send a letter to Bermudian Springs School District. Council members want buses picking up children only at clearly marked areas.
· Jenna Smith, from the Adams County Planning office, discussed the county’s comprehensive plan with council. The plan has not been updated since 2010. County planners are working with municipalities in developing an Adams County Heritage Component to the Comprehensive Plan.
