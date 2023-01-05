The deadline to participate in the public broadband survey to bring high-speed internet to Adams County is fast approaching.
The deadline to submit the surveys is Thursday, Jan. 12.
Copies of the survey are available at local municipal offices and libraries, in addition to being offered online, according to county officials.
Noted as “a critical component” of the broadband feasibility study under way as a joint effort between Adams and Franklin counties, copies of the survey must be filled out and mailed to the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 100, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Folks may also opt to fill out the survey online at https://arcg.is/0SW8Ge.
Two versions of the survey have been released, one for residents and another geared toward businesses. There is also a version of the residential survey in Spanish.
People who have a business in one municipality and reside in another within the county are encouraged to fill out a survey for each, including the respective addresses, according to Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
“Enhancing broadband in Adams County is essential for economic development, educational purposes, and quality of life,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “The Adams County Board of Commissioners respectfully requests the assistance of Adams County residents to achieve what has become a fundamental necessity in our community.”
So far, Adams County has received more than 1,600 responses from households and businesses, Lawson said.
Over 2,800 responses have been submitted for both Adams and Franklin counties in total, Lawson said.
“I think the responses are coming in because it’s an important issue,” said Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually, who serves on the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) broadband committee. CCAP’s committee works with the state broadband authority, according to Qually.
It is “incredibly important” for residents and business owners to continue filling out the survey, he said.
“It’s one thing to complain about the internet,” Qually said. “It’s another thing to do something about it. I can’t guarantee it will be lightning-fast tomorrow. Without the data, we can’t make the argument for funding. Without funding, we are not going to get very far.”
The survey will give the county “more accuracy” in mapping broadband connectivity “than trusting telecommunication companies’ data,” said Qually.
“The state will decide who gets a lot of the federal money for broadband,” Qually said. “The more need we show and the better we work with the state, hopefully, the more money we will receive.”
That money would go toward future broadband projects, according to Qually.
Completing the survey is part of the feasibility study, but there is a long road ahead, Qually said.
“This is going to take awhile,” Qually said. “We are not going to solve these problems overnight.”
Physical copies of the survey were mailed out “to a substantial portion of addresses” in areas of the county deemed not to have “adequate service,” officials said.
Targeted municipalities include Butler, Franklin, Hamiltonban, Huntington, Latimore, Liberty, Menallen, Mount Joy, Reading, Straban, and Tyrone townships, Lawson said.
For those who participate in the survey, an address must be included for mapping purposes, but residents’ names are not being asked, Qually said.
All survey responses are anonymous with identifying information like addresses not being “retained or disclosed,” according to the survey’s website.
The residential survey includes 22 questions on the importance of internet access in the individual’s home, how much is spent each month for telephone, TV, and internet, the cost of monthly internet access, the type of internet being used, internet service provider, and download and upload speeds of internet connections.
It also asks people to rate their satisfaction with the speed and reliability of their internet service, what they use the internet for, how many devices are connected to internet in the household, whether the internet is used for school assignments or remote work, if there’s interest in gigabit fiber internet service, and if county government should “have a role in facilitating better and more affordable broadband services.”
There is an empty white box at the end of the survey to include any additional comments regarding broadband before submitting responses.
Adams County commissioners selected Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc. last July to complete the broadband feasibility study. The study’s cost, not to exceed $100,995, will be divided equally with Franklin County, a partner in the study.
Design Nine, which has more than 25 years of experience in the broadband field and recently worked with 14 Pennsylvania counties on similar initiatives, “submitted the lowest qualified bid of three total proposals,” according to county officials.
In September, commissioners established a broadband community advisory task force that will work with Design Nine to complete a countywide assessment.
The broadband feasibility study “will help pinpoint areas in the county where broadband service is either unavailable or where upload and/or download speeds are too slow or unreliable to support virtual businesses, virtual education, telehealth services and other internet users,” officials said.
Additionally, the study will provide an analysis of the types of technology that could be needed to offer “acceptable levels of service in unserved and underserved areas of the county,” according to officials.
Following the deadline, Qually said the consultant is going to evaluate the survey results and examine the data from existing services in Adams County.
Through that information, Design Nine will make recommendations for the county, according to Qually.
At a future public commissioners’ meeting, Qually said the results of the broadband feasibility study will be presented to the board of commissioners.
The report will also be shared with the broadband task force “to begin developing plans and investigating funding sources,” said Qually.
If anyone needs assistance regarding the survey, people may contact Lawson at the Office of Planning and Development at 717-337-9824.
