Courthouse file
Buy Now

The deadline to participate in the public broadband survey to bring high-speed internet to Adams County is fast approaching. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times File)

The deadline to participate in the public broadband survey to bring high-speed internet to Adams County is fast approaching.

The deadline to submit the surveys is Thursday, Jan. 12.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.