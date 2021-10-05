During the National Apple Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 10, five teens will compete for the title of the 2021 Pennsylvania Apple Queen. They are, from left, Heidi Orner, Maci Dinges, Brylee Eller, Rheina Adrianto and Amalia Aguilar.
During the National Apple Harvest Festival Sunday, Oct. 10, five teens will compete for the 2021 Pennsylvania Apple Queen title, according to a release issued by Sandy Kime, state Apple Queen Coordinator.
This year’s coronation will mark the 67th anniversary of the Apple Queen Program, according to the release.
