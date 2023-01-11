The annual Gettysburg Christmas Festival drew between 7,500 and 10,000 visitors last month, according to Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) President Jill Sellers.
Ninety-one percent of visitors who responded to surveys indicated they plan to return next year, Sellers said during a Gettysburg Borough Council meeting Monday.
MSG, along with a host of volunteers and community sponsors, coordinates the annual event, which comprises numerous activities in the downtown and Steinwehr Avenue areas, with some streets closed to vehicular traffic.
The festival delivered a boost to local businesses during its three-day run beginning Dec. 2, Sellers said. MSG, a nonprofit organization, acts as the borough’s economic development arm.
Eighty-seven percent of survey respondents “came to shop,” 52 percent spent at least $150, and 59 percent stayed overnight, Sellers said.
Increased sales over previous years benefited 44 percent of businesses, she said.
Fifty-six percent of those who responded to the survey said they traveled at least 25 miles to Gettysburg; 29 percent of those said they traveled 100 miles or more; and 26 percent of respondents said they came in a group of three or more.
Borough and Adams County residents accounted for 29 percent of attendees, Sellers said. The festival has gained more than 10,000 followers on social media.
Earlier this month, organizers discussed “successes, challenges, and the road ahead,” and began planning for the 2023 event, according to Sellers. It’s never too early for volunteers and sponsors to step forward, she said.
The festival provided a festive background for the film “A Gettysburg Christmas,” Sellers said. The project was recently unveiled by Bo Brinkman of “Gettysburg” and “Gods and Generals” and local businessperson and partner Kris Webb.
Early stages of planning are also under way for a 30th anniversary celebration of “Gettysburg,” a Civil War classic that was filmed here.
The Christmas filmmakers have asked local residents and businesses to keep their holiday decorations out later than usual as more scenes are shot in the borough and Adams County, with actors slated to arrive next week.
However, council members Wesley Heyser and Chad-Alan Carr advised against leaving real Christmas trees up for an extended period. As they dry out, trees become a fire hazard, said Heyser, a volunteer firefighter.
Residents can set trees out for pickup beside alleys or on curbs, but not actually in the street, borough Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh said.
Residents can also drop off trees in the Charlie Sterner Building parking lot at the Gettysburg Recreation Park off Long Lane, or the public works facility on East Middle Street, Harbaugh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.