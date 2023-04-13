fire

Burning has been banned in various Adams County municipalities because of dry conditions. Shown is a brush wildfire Fairfield Fire & EMS responded to in Washington Township near Furnace Road in Blue Ridge Summit earlier this week. (Photo Courtesy Fairfield Fire & EMS)

With danger of wildfires running high due to dry conditions, several Adams County jurisdictions have banned burning of yard waste and other materials.

Formal burn bans were in place Thursday in Franklin, Hamiltonban, Highland, Liberty, and Menallen townships, and the Borough of Fairfield.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.