With danger of wildfires running high due to dry conditions, several Adams County jurisdictions have banned burning of yard waste and other materials.
Formal burn bans were in place Thursday in Franklin, Hamiltonban, Highland, Liberty, and Menallen townships, and the Borough of Fairfield.
“Adams County and the surrounding counties continue to be under a HIGH FIRE danger warning today. We would recommend that NO OPEN BURNING be conducted during a high fire danger warning,” according to information posted Thursday morning on the Adams County Department of Emergency Services Facebook page.
There was an “elevated risk of wildfire spread” Thursday in Adams and other counties, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) at State College.
“Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly,” according to the NWS.
Rainfall forecast this weekend will not be enough to end the danger as conditions are among the driest in years, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said.
