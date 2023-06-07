A guilty verdict was handed down Tuesday against a man for possessing papers containing a drug referred to as synthetic marijuana while he was an Adams County Prison inmate.

Devonte Betts, 29, of Steelton, Pa., was found guilty of second-degree felonies of possessing a controlled substance or contraband as an inmate and criminal attempt of possessing a controlled substance or contraband as an inmate, in addition to an ungraded misdemeanor, simple possession of a controlled substance, according to Adams County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Reuter.

