Pat Felix is not seeking re-election as Adams County coroner after serving in the role for nearly two decades.
The New Oxford resident said she will be 68 years old when she retires and is ready for the next chapter of her life. She also is her husband’s caregiver.
Born and raised in Adams County, Felix started as a deputy coroner in 1999.
When thinking of serving for over 20 years in the Adams County Coroner’s office, Felix was in disbelief.
“It doesn’t seem like it has been that long,” she said. “Time goes by so quickly.”
The coroner’s office handles death investigations, whether it’s an accident, suicide, homicide, a drug overdose or a natural death.
The office responds to fatal car crashes and fires, as well, she said. All cremations in the county must go through the coroner’s office, according to Felix.
In 2019, she was instrumental in getting the coroner’s office accredited by the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners, spending hundreds of hours of work during the application process. That was the second time the county coroner’s office received accreditation from the association, which is done every five years, she said.
Felix said she is working on completing the accreditation again this spring.
Adams County is one of six Pennsylvania counties to receive this accreditation, she said.
Felix also has received her state certification and national recognition as part of the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators.
Felix said she is going to miss the interactions with people from other agencies. She currently serves as the vice president for Region 7 of the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association. Region 7 consists of Adams, York, Cumberland, Franklin, Lebanon, Juniata, and Perry counties.
Another part of the job as coroner entails notifying family members when a loved one passes away and sometimes staff must locate relatives using media outlets.
“When somebody shows up at your door with a police officer, you know it’s not good news,” Felix said. “It’s devastating for them. You have to be able to handle that situation.”
The coroner investigates whether the manner of death was natural or accidental. A natural death primarily stems from an illness, while an accidental death is from an unusual event, which is found to be sudden or violent at times.
Part of Felix’s job is to be on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, responding as an investigator and determining the cause and manner of death at any type of scene of violence, including homicides, auto accidents, and suicides.
In 2022, the coroner’s office handled approximately 1,080 calls.
During her time as coroner, Felix has learned more about patience.
“I think I have a lot more understanding of the grieving process. Not everybody grieves the same,” she said.
Felix clarified that she is a death scene investigator and does not conduct autopsies. That is done through Forensic Pathology Associates, who work within Lehigh Valley Hospital, she said.
Moving forward, Felix believes the future coroner will need to determine the number of staff in the office to handle the population growth in the county.
“The county is growing by leaps and bounds,” Felix said. “There is going to be a need for additional deputies to help keep the office running.”
