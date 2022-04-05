Two occupants were unhurt when fire damaged one room and filled a house with smoke about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Centennial Road near McSherrystown.
Two dogs and some young chickens were also removed safely, according to Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services Asst. Fire Chief Rick Riser.
Fire damaged the floor and a wall in a front room, as well as the room’s contents, he said. Limited water damage also occurred in the home near Bender Road, Riser said.
Firefighters needed only about five minutes to get the blaze under control, using water from a hydrant almost directly across the street from the house, he said.
“It was a pretty simple fire. We were very lucky,” Riser said.
How the fire started had not yet been determined Tuesday afternoon, he said.
Firefighters propped open doors and used fans to remove smoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.