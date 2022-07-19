Eric Falkenburg of Fourscore Beer Co. is known for wearing many hats as the assistant brewer at the Gettysburg Borough business. Now he can add duckling rescuer to the list.
Community members acted quickly, winging it Tuesday morning to rescue three ducklings in a storm drain near Fourscore Beer Co. and 105 Johns Avenue, said Jodi Leedy, the business’s office manager.
Around 11 a.m., Leedy’s daughter Brooke brought her a Starbucks delivery and told her about a mother duck with ducklings she saw outside.
Leedy said she joined her daughter outside to see them, and they soon realized the mother duck was quacking for help.
At first, they thought it was the seven other ducklings with the mother duck squeaking but then heard the squeaks coming from within the storm drain, said Leedy.
“They were talking back and forth and pacing that area,” Leedy said.
The two tried lifting the grate, but it was too heavy, said Leedy, who attempted to call multiple groups and the borough for assistance.
Falkenburg saw them and got the forklift used at the business, located at 603 S. Washington St., to help. As a brewery, the business receives a lot of big deliveries, which calls for utilizing a forklift, Leedy said.
It came in handy for the rescue.
Using the forklift, Falkenburg was successful in lifting off the grate and climbing into the storm drain, Leedy said.
Falkenburg was able to get one of the ducklings out, but the other two started moving away from him, she said.
“He had to stand still for the other ducklings to come back,” Leedy said.
Falkenburg was able to lure them out and took them to safety, said Leedy.
Leedy said Falkenburg is always referred to as one of the staff members who wears many hats at the business, but they did not imagine he would be climbing in a storm drain to save ducklings.
“It was the heartwarming part of my day,” Leedy said.
After the rescue, the duck family continued along Johns Avenue and went into a nearby yard, said Leedy.
“Everyone is joking that we should name a beer after the ducks,” Leedy said.
