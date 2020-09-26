The American Legion Riders Post 202 raised more than $4,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Pictured, from left: Don Kingston, Marianne Kingston, Tom Wellman, Phillip "Flip" Fazenbaker, Barry Blyler, Tim "Jester" Williams and Frances DeCarlo.
For decades, Stanley David Sharrah aimed to do something to commemorate the son, Eric David, he’d only started to know. He just never quite knew how.
With the help of the American Legion Riders Post 202, Sharrah got his wish Saturday morning, when Legion Riders President Tim “Jester” Williams dedicated the Second Annual Ride to End Childhood Cancer to Eric David a little more than 45 years after he died.
