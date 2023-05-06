Challenges to a new fee for a longstanding senior citizens’ event may be in the cards for Wednesday’s McSherrystown Borough Council meeting.

A $100 fee to use the Senior Center in the borough for a monthly evening of card games is a likely topic for discussion during the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the borough hall, 338 Main St.

 

