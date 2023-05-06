Challenges to a new fee for a longstanding senior citizens’ event may be in the cards for Wednesday’s McSherrystown Borough Council meeting.
A $100 fee to use the Senior Center in the borough for a monthly evening of card games is a likely topic for discussion during the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the borough hall, 338 Main St.
The charge was included in a resolution setting various fees the borough adopted without discussion or dissent during its Dec. 28 meeting.
Borough resident Sharon Ingram, who managed the card event for years until December, questioned the fee during the council’s Feb. 22 meeting.
“We can’t afford that,” she said then.
The group, often exceeding 40 people, has been using the facility for at least 20 years, and previously donated only $20 per monthly event to the borough, she said.
The center at 201 S. Third St. is the “perfect” venue for the event because it is handicapped-accessible, Ingram said.
During the March 8 council meeting, borough Chief Operating Officer Michael Woods said the Adams County Office for Aging offered use of a separate room at the center for free between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, when seniors already use the building.
Ingram expressed doubt about the seating capacity of the offered room and again questioned the $100 fee.
“We pay taxes. We’re seniors. I don’t understand,” she said.
Woods said the borough is losing money after paying thousands of dollars annually for utilities and other costs associated with the building.
Also, if one group is allowed to pay $20, the price would have to be the same for everyone else, said Woods.
Borough council member Joe VonSas said this week he and two other people have stepped forward to donate funding to keep the card event going for two years.
On April 24, the council’s attorney, Justin George sent an email to council members after learning that a television station contacted council members about the card event.
“A statement from the Borough was prepared and sent to the reporter. Additionally, the Borough answered follow-up questions in an effort to cooperate with the reporter. Accordingly, in an effort to keep a uniform statement from the Borough, it is requested that this remains the sole statement from the Borough,” George wrote.
But, George wrote, “as a member of Borough Council, you do have the legal and constitutional right to make public statements regarding matters of the Borough that are not confidential in nature. As previously mentioned, a few years back, statements made by Council Members can be seen as statements from the Borough and open the Borough up to liability. As such, please be mindful of any statements made not only regarding this matter, but also matters in the future as they may open the Borough or individual council members up to liability.”
The Gettysburg Times requested the borough’s statement and any other pertinent information in an email to Woods Friday afternoon, which was not immediately answered.
Resident Mark Staub has taken over management of the card club, according to Ingram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.