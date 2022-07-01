The Adam County Historical Society (ACHS) has a new challenge. It it raises $1 million before February 2023, the LeVan family will match the funds.
This additional funding will allow ACHS to finish construction of its new museum and history center debt-free, according to Andrew Dalton, the organization’s executive director.
“We have never received a gift this large from an individual donor,” Dalton said. “This is a historic moment for ACHS and Adams County.”
Pauline and David LeVan said they believe in the importance of embracing the mission of an organization and having confidence in its leadership, which they have in ACHS and Dalton.
“Our hope is that we will create some kind of a long-term legacy here for Adams County,” David said. “We thought this was an opportunity for us to leave something of value behind.”
The LeVans own Battlefield Harley-Davidson, which has expanded to also sell Vanderhall and Royal Enfield bikes, in addition to Vespa scooters.
It is an all-or-nothing campaign, so the match must reach the $1 million mark, David said.
The historical society has already received 70 percent of the total for the match, said Dalton.
“We are looking to help raise the final $300,000 by February 2023,” Dalton said.
The final goal is $10.5 million to cover all construction costs, and ACHS has raised $9.48 million so far, according to Dalton.
The $1 million challenge grant and the additional $1 million funding match are the last pieces to the puzzle and will complete the project’s capital campaign, Dalton said.
The project has been affected by rising inflation costs, he said.
“It is COVID-related,” Dalton said. “It added at least $1 million to the project with mostly materials.”
More than 1,500 donors in 47 states have contributed to the project with over half of the funding from this region, Dalton said.
Every gift matters, including every level of gift and at every age, according to David, who encouraged Adams County history teachers to do fundraising in their classrooms and allow students to take ownership.
“That is how you create the givers of the future,” David said. “It’s important to take young minds and teach them the value of giving.”
All new gifts and pledges received between now and Feb. 10, 2023, will count toward the match, according to an ACHS release. Support from individuals, charitable foundations, businesses, clubs, organizations, and local governments are all eligible to go toward the match.
“The LeVan family has helped strengthen and enhance the resources available to residents of Gettysburg and Adams County for many years,” Dalton said. “We are extremely grateful that they have chosen to play a major role in this project.”
Gifts can be made in cash, check, tax-free distribution from an IRA, stock transfer, or credit card through the ACHS website at www.achs-pa.org/campaign. Donations also can be mailed to ACHS at P.O. Box 4325, Gettysburg PA 17325.
Pledges can be spread over the next three years, ending Dec. 31, 2025, according to the release. All commitments of $5,000 and above will be recognized on a prominent donor wall inside the new facility.
“The board and staff of the Adams County Historical Society look forward to completing this exciting project with the generous help of supporters around the country,” the release reads.
Beyond the Battle Museum, to be located inside the ACHS’s new home, will present Adams County from prehistory to current times with a focus on the experience of residents, Dalton said.
The museum is scheduled to open in spring 2023 inside the new 29,000-square-foot complex that is under construction north of Gettysburg, according to officials.
Featuring 12 galleries of exhibits, the displays will depict various time periods, such as a colonial-era tavern around which Gettysburg coalesced, and a sunken space in which sound and other effects will give museum-goers a hint of the fear residents felt as they took refuge in their cellars during the Battle of 1863, he said.
Not native to the area, Pauline said she moved to Gettysburg and has embraced her husband’s background as well as his family’s.
“This is very important,” Pauline said. “There’s a lot of untold stories, and it’s important that those stories get told to many generations, not just today.”
David noted how the stories are more important than the artifacts.
“The artifacts help you tell the story, but it’s really the stories that matter,” David said. “This was a great opportunity with this museum to tell stories in an exciting way.”
One of the artifacts in the boxes at the complex was a gift from David’s mother, according to Dalton. David said it was his father LeRoy’s christening outfit.
David said Pauline, who has a background in professional fundraising, sparked the initial interest in supporting the project and ACHS.
The facility is to be a free educational resource for all local students, Dalton said.
In addition to the history programs for all ages, the museum is set to have an event venue and education center and a spacious library and archives.
The new facility will allow ACHS to move artifacts and documents from a house on the United Lutheran Seminary campus in Gettysburg, where fire suppression and archival climate controls were not available.
“The Historical Society’s collection of over one million historic items” has been “in an unsafe environment for decades, putting the community’s history at grave risk. This will change next year when the new history center opens to the public and thousands of artifacts will be displayed for the first time ever,” officials said.
Information about the museum project and how to support the nonprofit ACHS are on its website, www.achs-pa.org.
