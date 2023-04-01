Oxford Township supervisors were recently busy getting ducks in a row, and giving a nod to plans at their recent meeting.
Supervisors supported plans for a New Oxford High School greenhouse, as well as taking steps forward for the township’s recreational park.
Supervisors approved a stormwater management plan submitted by the Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) to proceed with construction of a new greenhouse at the New Oxford High School.
Greenhouses, like other structures, are subject to rules governing impervious surfaces.
“Plans had been reviewed several times” and were ready for final approval, said Engineer Nate Simpson, noting it carried the recommendation of the county’s conservation district.
The supervisors also agreed to submit a grant application to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). They authorized an expenditure up to $25,000 while awaiting bids from at least three design and planning firms to create a master plan for the recreational area. Supervisors anticipate a modest expansion to the park, if an agreement can be reached with the Glen-Gery corporation.
In other action, the township updated its zoning map to shift 10.3 acres of land from agricultural to industrial zoning. Supervisors, following recommendations of the Adams County Office for Planning and Development, and the township’s planning commission, voted 3-0 to adopt the new map.
The parcel lies west of state Route 94 near its intersection with Municipal Road. Township Manager Darrin Catts indicated this parcel was overlooked in a previous conversion of agricultural land, and “is adjacent to the industrial zone.” This move “corrected what was missed” earlier, he said.
Representing the HOA for Colonial Acres, Patrick Taylor and Dan Shinners made public comments about a complaint the HOA board received and wishes to handle internally regarding a resident’s keeping five ducks at a residence.
Colonial Acres features single home dwellings, typically one third of an acre, according to Catts, and lies in the township north of the New Oxford Borough off Oxford Road.
Taylor said the HOA board has discussed the complaint with an attorney, saying the resident claims to be “keeping the ducks as emotional support animals.”
Township Solicitor John Baranski expressed doubt about the status of ESAs that are not kept indoors.
Pennsylvania and the Federal Government do have very specific laws regarding the rights of people with support and service animals of a variety of species.
Catts and supervisors noted the township’s ordinance disallowing poultry on lots less than three acres, but declined to act while the HOA handles the complaint. Neither the resident nor the complainant was identified.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
